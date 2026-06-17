AUS-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Crush Bangladesh By 9 Wickets To Continue Winning Run

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Associated Press
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On a seamer’s pitch at Headingley, Kim Garth took the first two Bangladesh wickets in the powerplay including Juairiya Ferdous, who scored 50 against the Netherlands but was pinned on 8

Australia Vs Bangladesh
Australia vs Bangladesh: AUS-W defeated BAN-W to continue their winning run. Photo: ICC
Summary of this article

  • Australia restricted Bangladesh to 77-8 in their second match at the Women's T20 World Cup

  • Australia reached 78-1 in 9.3 overs to go two for two

  • Garth took the first two Bangladesh wickets in the powerplay

Australia restricted Bangladesh to 77-8 and won by nine wickets in less than 10 overs in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Australia reached 78-1 in 9.3 overs to go two for two, and next for the six-time champion is newcomer the Netherlands on Saturday.

Georgia Voll responded to her duck on World Cup debut against South Africa with an unbeaten 45 off 32 balls, including a six back over the bowler’s head.

On a seamer’s pitch at Headingley, Kim Garth took the first two Bangladesh wickets in the powerplay including Juairiya Ferdous, who scored 50 against the Netherlands but was pinned on 8.

Also taking two wickets were captain Sophie Molineux and Ellyse Perry, the player of the match.

At 27-5 in the eighth over Bangladesh was at risk of eclipsing its own World Cup record low total of 46. But it passed that mark in the 15th over.

“We have been looking for a few players like power hitters,” captain Nigar Sultana said. ”It’s pretty difficult to find batters like that.”

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Australia's Adam Zampa, centre, shake hands with Bangladesh cricketers at the ten of the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Mirpur, Bangladesh. - | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the third one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh. - AP
Bangladesh and Australia's players leave the field after rain stopped play during the first one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. - | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
Bangladesh's players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. - AP

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