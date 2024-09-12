Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Third Straight Day - In Pics

The wet outfield woes continued in the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida, with the third day's play also called off without a ball being bowled. The first two days of the game were called off due to a soggy field, raising serious questions over the preparedness of the venue. Considering the inclement weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). The toss is yet to take place for the game.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Groundsmen remove the cover of the pitch | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Groundsmen remove the cover of the pitch before the start of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Groundsmen put grass patches on the ground
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Groundsmen put grass patches on the ground | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Groundsmen put grass patches on the ground before the start of the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: New Zealands captain, Tim Southee takes part in a practice session
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee takes part in a practice session | Photo: AP

New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee takes part in a practice session before the start of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: New Zealands captain, Tim Southee, left, interacts with teammates
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, left, interacts with teammates | Photo: AP

New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, left, interacts with teammates during a practice session before the start of the second day of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: New Zealands Daryl Mitchell takes part in a practice session
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell takes part in a practice session | Photo: AP

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell takes part in a practice session before the start of the second day of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida.

