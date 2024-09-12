Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Third Straight Day - In Pics

The wet outfield woes continued in the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida, with the third day's play also called off without a ball being bowled. The first two days of the game were called off due to a soggy field, raising serious questions over the preparedness of the venue. Considering the inclement weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). The toss is yet to take place for the game.