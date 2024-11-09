Cricket

ACC Announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule: India And Pakistan Placed In Group A - Check Fixtures

Get the schedule, venues, and more information about the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Indian-cricket-team
India players celebrate after the team's victory during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. Photo Courtesy: ICC
info_icon

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men's Asia Cup, a 50-over ODI tournament set to begin on November 29 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with matches taking place across Sharjah and Dubai. (More Cricket News)

The tournament will feature five full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, along with the top three teams from the Men’s Under-19 Premier Cup 2023: Nepal, Japan, and the UAE.

Total eight teams will compete in the continental event, divided into two groups of four. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are in Group A, alongside hosts UAE and Japan. Group B includes Sri Lanka, defending champions Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan.

Each matchday will feature one game from each group, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals on December 6. The final is slated for December 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, November 29, with Bangladesh facing Afghanistan in the opening match and Sri Lanka playing Nepal later in the day. India will launch their campaign in a match against neighbors Pakistan on Saturday, November 30.

India has dominated the tournament historically, claiming eight of the 10 titles. However, in the previous edition, India was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champions Bangladesh.

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup: Groups

Suryakumar Yadav, left, with teammates leave the field at the end of the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban. - AP
IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan

Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup: Schedule

All matches are scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST. The two venues for the tournament are Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium.

MatchDateVenue
Bangladesh vs AfghanistanNov 29Dubai
Sri Lanka vs NepalNov 29Sharjah
India vs PakistanNov 30Dubai
UAE vs JapanNov 30Sharjah
Bangladesh vs JapanDec 1Dubai
Sri Lanka vs AfghanistanDec 1Sharjah
Pakistan vs UAEDec 2Dubai
India vs JapanDec 2Sharjah
Bangladesh vs Sri LankaDec 3Dubai
Afghanistan vs NepalDec 3Sharjah
Pakistan vs JapanDec 4Dubai
India vs UAEDec 3Sharjah
Semi-Final 1Dec 6Dubai
Semi-Final 2Dec 6Sharjah
FinalDec 8Dubai

The 2024 U-19 Asia Cup will mark the tournament’s 11th edition, with the inaugural event held in Bangladesh in 1989. Notably, the last three editions have all taken place in the UAE.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ACC Announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule: India And Pakistan Placed In Group A - Check Fixtures
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  4. IND Vs RSA 1st T20I: Samson Century Sets India On Way To Comfortable Win - Data Debrief
  5. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  2. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
  3. Watford 1-0 Oxford United: The Hornets 'Deserved To Win' After Improved Second-Half, Says Tom Cleverley
  4. Brighton Vs Man City: Guardiola Confident MCFC Can Avoid Fourth Straight Loss In Premier League
  5. Arsenal 5-0 Brighton, WSL: Five-Star Gunners Run Riot In Statement Win Against The Seagulls
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  2. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Coaches Of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah
  2. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  3. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  4. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Trump Puts Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call
  3. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
  4. Chile: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Coast; No Damage Reported
  5. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video