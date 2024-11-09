ACC Announces U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule: India And Pakistan Placed In Group A - Check Fixtures

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the U19 Men's Asia Cup, a 50-over ODI tournament set to begin on November 29 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with matches taking place across Sharjah and Dubai. (More Cricket News)
The tournament will feature five full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, along with the top three teams from the Men’s Under-19 Premier Cup 2023: Nepal, Japan, and the UAE.
Total eight teams will compete in the continental event, divided into two groups of four. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are in Group A, alongside hosts UAE and Japan. Group B includes Sri Lanka, defending champions Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan.
Each matchday will feature one game from each group, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals on December 6. The final is slated for December 8 at the Dubai International Stadium.
The tournament kicks off on Friday, November 29, with Bangladesh facing Afghanistan in the opening match and Sri Lanka playing Nepal later in the day. India will launch their campaign in a match against neighbors Pakistan on Saturday, November 30.
India has dominated the tournament historically, claiming eight of the 10 titles. However, in the previous edition, India was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champions Bangladesh.
ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup: Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE and Japan
Group B: Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup: Schedule
All matches are scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST. The two venues for the tournament are Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Nov 29
|Dubai
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Nov 29
|Sharjah
|India vs Pakistan
|Nov 30
|Dubai
|UAE vs Japan
|Nov 30
|Sharjah
|Bangladesh vs Japan
|Dec 1
|Dubai
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Dec 1
|Sharjah
|Pakistan vs UAE
|Dec 2
|Dubai
|India vs Japan
|Dec 2
|Sharjah
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Dec 3
|Dubai
|Afghanistan vs Nepal
|Dec 3
|Sharjah
|Pakistan vs Japan
|Dec 4
|Dubai
|India vs UAE
|Dec 3
|Sharjah
|Semi-Final 1
|Dec 6
|Dubai
|Semi-Final 2
|Dec 6
|Sharjah
|Final
|Dec 8
|Dubai
The 2024 U-19 Asia Cup will mark the tournament’s 11th edition, with the inaugural event held in Bangladesh in 1989. Notably, the last three editions have all taken place in the UAE.