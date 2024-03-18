Sports

Crankworx World Tour: Jess Blewitt Delights Home Crowd - In Pics

The 2023 Crankworx World Tour kicked off in Rotorua on Sunday with the elite downhill races and there was a podium finish for home favourite Jess Blewitt as she claimed second place in New Zealand. Shania Rawson was the first New Zealander to get the crowd off their feet as she went fastest with just a few riders remaining. But her lead didn’t last long as fellow Kiwi Blewitt produced a lightning-quick run to take the lead by almost five seconds. - Blewitt then watched on as her compatriot Eliana Hulsebosch rocketed down the track, delivering a faultless run as she finished almost six seconds clear of second place.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Jess Blewitt | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Jess Blewitt performs at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

1/7
Jess%20Blewitt
Jess Blewitt | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jess Blewitt performs at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

Advertisement
2/7
Rachel%20Atherton
Rachel Atherton | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rachel Atherton performs at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

Advertisement
3/7
Rachel%20Atherton
Rachel Atherton | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rachel Atherton performs at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

4/7
Tahnee%20Seagrave
Tahnee Seagrave | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tahnee Seagrave performs at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

Advertisement
5/7
Vali%20Holl
Vali Holl | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Vali Holl performs at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

Advertisement
6/7
Laurie%20Greenland
Laurie Greenland | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Laurie Greenland performs at UCI DH World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 17, 2023

Advertisement
7/7
Laura%20Stigger
Laura Stigger | Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Laura Stigger performs at UCI XCO World Cup in Leogang, Austria on June 18, 2023

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement