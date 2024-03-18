Sports

Crankworx World Tour: Jess Blewitt Delights Home Crowd - In Pics

The 2023 Crankworx World Tour kicked off in Rotorua on Sunday with the elite downhill races and there was a podium finish for home favourite Jess Blewitt as she claimed second place in New Zealand. Shania Rawson was the first New Zealander to get the crowd off their feet as she went fastest with just a few riders remaining. But her lead didn’t last long as fellow Kiwi Blewitt produced a lightning-quick run to take the lead by almost five seconds. - Blewitt then watched on as her compatriot Eliana Hulsebosch rocketed down the track, delivering a faultless run as she finished almost six seconds clear of second place.