Como 0-2 Inter Milan, Serie A: Nerazzurri Fall Short In Title Defence Despite Win

Inter Milan's team players react after the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa, centre, scores his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Como's goalkeeper Pepe Reina, left, saves a shot by Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian, left, and Como's Alex Valle challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, left, and Como's Nico Paz challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicola Zalewski, centre, and Como's Nico Paz, centre right, challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi, right, and Como's Ivan Smolcic challenge for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicola Zalewski controls the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Como and Inter Milan at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, Italy.