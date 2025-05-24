Sports

Como 0-2 Inter Milan, Serie A: Nerazzurri Fall Short In Title Defence Despite Win

So near, yet so far. Goals in either half by Stefan de Vrij (20th minute) and Joaquin Correa (51st) handed Inter Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over Como on Friday (May 23, 2025), yet could not propel them to retain the Serie A title. The Nerazzurri ended the Italian top-flight 2024-25 season with 81 points, one shy of Napoli (82 points). The Partenopei thus lifted the Scudetto for the fourth time, beating Cagliari 2-0 at home to complete their triumph under Antonio Conte.