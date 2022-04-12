Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2026 To Be Hosted By Australia’s Victoria State; Opening Ceremony At MCG

Australia has hosted Commonwealth Games a total of five times - Queensland (2018), Melbourne (2006), Brisbane (1982), Perth (1962) and Sydney (1938).

Fireworks light up at the Carrara Stadium during closing ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games. AP

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 6:47 pm

The Australian state of Victoria has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It will be the first-ever predominantly regional Commonwealth Games with events in several cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. Australia has hosted five other times. (More Sports News)

In Tuesday’s announcement, Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin said Victoria and Commonwealth Games Australia “set out a bold and innovative vision for hosting our major multi-sport event. In Victoria, we believe we have found the perfect partner for the next stage of our journey.”

The opening ceremony will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years involving 70-plus countries from the British Commonwealth of nations. It was scheduled for Durban this year, but Birmingham, England stepped in when financial constraints forced the South African city to pull out.

The Gold Coast in Queensland hosted in 2018. Melbourne hosted the games in 2006 while other Australian editions included Sydney (1938), Perth (1962) and Brisbane (1982).

The Victoria proposal became the favorite in February when the state government entered into “exclusive negotiations” with the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Sixteen sports have been confirmed on the initial program and up to seven more could be added.

