Chennai Open WTA: Nadia Podoroska Beats Eugenie Bouchard, Linda Fruhvirtova Stuns Varvara Gracheva

Nadia Podoroska and Linda Fruhvirtova will clash in the women's singles semi-final of the 2022 Chennai Open.

Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic in action against Varvara Gracheva of Russia.
Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic in action against Varvara Gracheva of Russia. PTI Photo

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 11:05 pm

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska on Friday outlasted crowd favourite Eugenie Bouchard 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the singles quarterfinal of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament in Chennai, overcoming a rain delay. (More Tennis News)

Later, second-seeded Varvara Gracheva crashed out, losing to Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova.

Bouchard got off to a quick start in the opening last eight clash and raced away to win it 6-1 in 38 minutes.

The second set saw a reversal of fortunes as Podoroska broke in the third game to sneak ahead. Yet another break in game five saw the Argentine go 4-1 up.

Bouchard, a former Wimbledon runner-up and ranked as high as No.5 in 2014, mounted a fightback but Podoroska held serve in the 10th game after a nervy battle to level the match.

The decider saw Podoroska, a semifinalist at French Open in 2020, run away to a 3-0 lead. However, play was suspended due to lightning. Later, rain kept the player off the court for a little more while.

The 25-year old Argentine right-hander maintained her poise after the match resumed and saw off the experienced Canadian, who is on a comeback trail from injury. She won the decider 6-2 to book a spot in the last four.

"I was doing too many mistakes early in the match. Then I tried to keep the ball in court, which helped," Podoroska said after the win.

The unseeded Fruhvirtova showed why she is rated so highly with a convincing demolition of the No.2 seed Gracheva, ranked 72, posting a 6-4, 6-3 win.

She trailed early in the opening set before hitting back to pip the Russian. In the second too, the Czech player fell 3-0 behind. However, she roared back to win the next six games to advance to the semifinals where Podoroska awaits.

Results: Singles (Quarterfinals): Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic) beat Varvara Gracheva (X2) 6-4, 6-3.

