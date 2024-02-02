Cape Verde Vs South Africa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 QF

Egypt and Ghana are the most and third-most successful sides in the Africa Cup Of Nations history, respectively. The former have won seven titles - two more than Cameroon - while the latter four, their combined haul standing at 11. (More Football News)

In the 2023 edition of the tournament, both found themselves in the same group, alongside two minnows in Mozambique and Cape Verde, yet it was Cape Verde, who topped the group ahead of the two behemoths, proving that, in AFCON, history counts for little.