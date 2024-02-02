Sports

Cape Verde Vs South Africa, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 QF

Two of the competition's best performers, thus far, go head-to-head. Here's how, when, and where to watch Cape Verde vs South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations 2023 live

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 2, 2024

(Photo: X/CAF) : AFCON 2023: South Africa players celebrate during their victory over Morocco
AFCON 2023: South Africa players celebrate during their victory over Morocco (Photo: X/CAF)

Egypt and Ghana are the most and third-most successful sides in the Africa Cup Of Nations history, respectively. The former have won seven titles - two more than Cameroon - while the latter four, their combined haul standing at 11. (More Football News)

In the 2023 edition of the tournament, both found themselves in the same group, alongside two minnows in Mozambique and Cape Verde, yet it was Cape Verde, who topped the group ahead of the two behemoths, proving that, in AFCON, history counts for little.

Cape Verde have been a revelation, thus far, in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023. The Blue Sharks beat Ghana in their opening match of the tournament and later held Egypt to a 2-2 draw. In the knockouts, Cape Verde beat Mauritania 1-0 to confirm their spot adjacent to South Africa sor the last eight round.

South Africa, who, despite starting slowly, have picked up steam over the tournament. Bafana Bafana lost their opener to Mali, but beat neighbours Namibia 4-0 in the very next match to all but secure a place in the round-of-16. However, their most significant success, so far, came in the first level of the knockouts, where they eliminated FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finalists Morocco with a regular-time win.

Cape Verde Vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations, Head-To-Head

Their respective punctuated appearances over decades of AFCON competitions mean that Cape Verde and South Africa will meet in the continental cup for only the second time in history. The first meeting between the pair yielded a 0-0 stalemate in 2013 in the opening match of the South Africa-based edition.

Cape Verde Vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 Quarter-Finals, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Cape Verde vs South Africa, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 quarter-finals game be played?

The Cape Verde vs South Africa quarter-final match will be played on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. Due to the time difference, the match will be broadcasted at 1:30 AM IST on February 4, Sunday, in India.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Cape Verde vs South Africa game live?

At the moment, no TV channel will broadcast the Cape Verde vs South Africa match live in India.

Where will the Cape Verde vs South Africa game be live streamed?

The AFCON quarter-final match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.

