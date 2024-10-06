Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund Drop To Seventh After 1-2 Loss To Union Berlin - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund lost 1-2 at Union Berlin just days after their 7-1 demolition of Celtic in the UEFA Champions League. Kevin Vogt scored a Bundesliga goal after 10 years as he converted a 26th-minute penalty. Yorbe Vertesse doubled Berlin's lead at the stroke of the half-time. A goal from Dortmund defender Julian Ryerso did make things interesting in the second half but the equaliser never came. Dortmund now slip to the seventh place in the Bundesliga table with just 10 points this season.