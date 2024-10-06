Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund Drop To Seventh After 1-2 Loss To Union Berlin - In Pics

Borussia Dortmund lost 1-2 at Union Berlin just days after their 7-1 demolition of Celtic in the UEFA Champions League. Kevin Vogt scored a Bundesliga goal after 10 years as he converted a 26th-minute penalty. Yorbe Vertesse doubled Berlin's lead at the stroke of the half-time. A goal from Dortmund defender Julian Ryerso did make things interesting in the second half but the equaliser never came. Dortmund now slip to the seventh place in the Bundesliga table with just 10 points this season.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's Pascal Gross, left, and Union's Rani Khedira fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
Dortmund's Sebastien Haller kicks the ball in front of Union's Tom Rothe, front, during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Bundesliga Soccer Match: Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
Union's Diogo Leite, front, and Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
Union's Jordan Pefok and Dortmund's Waldemar Anton fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga Soccer: Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Soccer: Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, left, and Union's Tim fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga 2024: Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
Germany Soccer Bundesliga 2024: Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin
Union's Tom Rothe tackles Dortmund's Donyell Malen during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Bundesliga soccer match
Bundesliga soccer match
Berlin fans cheer during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Germany Soccer Bundesliga
Dortmund's Sebastien Haller, left, and Union's Christopher Trimmel jump for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga 2024
Germany Soccer Bundesliga 2024
Berlin players celebrate after a goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

Bundesliga 2024
Bundesliga 2024
Berlin players celebrate after a goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany.

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bruised IND-W Face PAK-W Pressure Test In Dubai
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 WC Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H, Weather And Pitch Report
  3. IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma To Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Former RCB Star Shuts Down Rumours
  4. ENG-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup: England Begin On Winning Note - In Pics
  5. IND Vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, And Key Figures
