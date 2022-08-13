Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Youssoufa Moukoko Rescue Borussia Dortmund Against Freiburg

For the first time, three different substitutes scored for Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga game. Marius Wolf scored the other goal for Dortmund.

Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (L) against Freiburg in Bundesliga.
Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates with Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (L) against Freiburg in Bundesliga. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 10:29 am

Two teenagers helped Borussia Dortmund come from behind with late goals to beat host Freiburg 3-1 in Bundesliga 2022-23. (More Football News)

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic's substitutions all paid off as the 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens equalized in the 77th minute and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko made it 2-1, four minutes before he set up Marius Wolf — yet another substitute — to seal the result in the 88th.

It was the first time three different players who came on as substitutes scored for Borussia Dortmund in a Bundesliga game. French striker Anthony Modeste made his Dortmund debut following his switch from Cologne on Monday, and defender Nico Schlotterbeck made a quick return to his former club.

But the visitors needed a stroke of fortune as it was Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken's rare mistake that allowed Dortmund back in the game after Michael Gregoritsch had given the home team a 35th-minute lead.

Related stories

Sadio Mane Scores On Bundesliga Debut As Bayern Munich Rout Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1  

Live Streaming Of Bundesliga 2022-23: Watch German Football League Live

Chennaiyin FC Sign Former Bundesliga Striker Petar Sliskovic Ahead Of ISL 2022-23

Dortmund was finding it difficult to get through Freiburg's tireless defense until Bynoe-Gittens let fly from distance and Flekken let the speculative effort slip though his fingers and go in. It was Bynoe-Gittens' first goal in his fifth Bundesliga appearance. But the lively winger wasn't done yet.

Bynoe-Gittens ran at the Freiburg defense and set up Julian Brandt — yet another substitute — who laid the ball back for Moukoko to score in the 84th. Moukoko was involved again when Wolf sealed the win.

Tags

Sports Bundesliga Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund Freiburg Football   
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read