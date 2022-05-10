Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Borussia Dortmund Striker Erling Haaland’s Move To Manchester City Likely This Week

Reports suggest Erling Haaland completed his medical examinations on Monday in Brussels. He is likely to be a belated replacement for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City.

Borussia Dortmund Striker Erling Haaland’s Move To Manchester City Likely This Week
Erling Haaland could bid farewell to Borussia Dortmund's fans at home against Hertha Berlin. Twitter (@ErlingHaaland)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 5:11 pm

Erling Haaland might be coming home. The future of the Norway striker, one of the rising stars of world soccer, is set to be finalized this week and the expectation is he will leave Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester City as the English club's belated replacement for Sergio Aguero. (More Football News)

Neither City nor Dortmund are commenting officially about the potential transfer but it's the talk of soccer, with even the manager of Liverpool — City's big rival in the Premier League — weighing in. “This transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this,” Jurgen Klopp told British broadcaster Sky Sports about Haaland joining City.

It is being widely reported that the release clause of 75 million euros ($79 million) in Haaland's contract with Dortmund will be activated this week. Haaland could then bid farewell to Dortmund's fans at the team's last game of the season, at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Related stories

2022 FIFA World Cup: Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Among Stars To Miss Qatar Showpiece

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland Scores On Return To Help Borussia Dortmund Move Atop Standings

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland Out For ‘Couple OF Weeks’ With Hip Muscle Injury

Sebastian Kehl, who is taking over as Dortmund sports director, told Sport1 on Sunday that there should be “clarity in the next week” about Haaland's future, though he didn't mention City specifically.

Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad reported on Monday that Haaland completed his medical examination in Brussels. The 21-year-old Haaland was born in England — in Leeds, which is a short drive from Manchester in the north of the country — while his father, Alf-Inge, was playing for City in the Premier League.

As a kid, Erling Haaland was pictured wearing a Manchester City jersey. Along with Kylian Mbappe, Haaland is leading the new generation of stars ready to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer's marquee players.

He could be the headline signing that lifts Manchester City from being a regular winner of domestic trophies to the standout team in Europe. Pep Guardiola's team has failed to win the Champions League despite heavy spending by the club's Abu Dhabi ownership.

Manchester City has played without an out-and-out striker this season following the departure of Aguero, its record scorer, after 10 years at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. The team's lack of a natural goal-scorer has shown in some big matches this season, notably when getting eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals last week.

City tried to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the last offseason and, when that didn't come off, contemplated bidding for Cristiano Ronaldo before Portugal forward sealed a return to Manchester United.  

Tags

Sports Football Manchester City Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Liverpool Jurgen Klopp English Premier League Sergio Aguero Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane  
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read