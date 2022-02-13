Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Arif Khan Finishes 53rd In First Race Of Giant Slalom Event

Arif Khan remained 19.42s short of Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, who was the leader by the end of the race.

Arif Khan clocked 1:22.35 in first run of men’s giant slalom event at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: SAI

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 1:26 pm

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 1:26 pm

India’s lone athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Mohammad Arif Khan, has kicked off his campaign at the Games on a high. The player came 53rd in his first run of the men’s giant slalom event amid the tough weather conditions on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Arif Khan, the skier from Jammu and Kashmir who was making his Winter Games debut, finished the first run at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre by clocking 1:22.35. He remained 19.42s short of Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, who was the leader by the end of the race.

“Today, there were like millions of people watching me live back home. I was trying my best to give the best I have got. But the weather was uncertain, you couldn’t see much… like how the slope was used, but it was good,” Arif Khan told Olympics.com after his run.

A total of 54 players managed to finish the first run to earn a starting spot in the following run, with Arif Khan getting the penultimate spot.

The second run was set to begin at 11:15 AM IST in India but due to the weather conditions, the starting time has been delayed. According to the latest update, it could start after 12:30 PM IST.

