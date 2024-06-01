Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will take on Japan’s Chirahu Shida and Nami Matsuyama in the semi-final of the Singapore Open on Saturday, June 1. (More Badminton News)
They are coming off two back-to-back three game matches against S.H Lee and H.N Baek (21-9, 14-21, 21-15) in the Round of 16 clash and S.Y Kim and H.Y Kong (21-18, 19-21, 22-24) in the quarter final fixture.
The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist women’s doubles will look to script yet another win on Saturday to book a place in the finals of the Open played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium
Live Streaming details of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida- Nami Matsuyama, Singapore Open, semi-final
When to watch Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida- Nami Matsuyama, Singapore Open, Semi-final?
The Treesa-Gayatri, Singapore Open, semi-final match will be played on Saturday, June 1 at 10:10 am IST.
Where to watch Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida- Nami Matsuyama, Singapore Open, semi-final?
Indian fans can catch all the live action of the Singapore Open on the BWF TV YouTube channel. The games will be broadcast on the Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-3 channels, as well as on the JioCinema app and website.