PV Sindhu Vs S Katethong, Spain Masters 2024 Qaurter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be looking to get a step closer to ending her trophy drought when she takes the court on Friday against the sixth seed Supanida Katethong from Thailand in the Madrid Spain Masters 2024 tournament. (More Sports News)
Sindhu, who finished runner-up in the last Spain Masters, got an easy victory in her pre-quarter final match against defeated Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun. The double Olympic medalist won the match 21-14, 21-12.
With the top seed and the All England Champion Carolina Marin pulling out of the tournament, Sindhu is among the frontrunner to win the title and end her trophy drought. Sindhu won her last BWF tour title at the 2022 Singapore Open Super 500.
Sindhu has looked in great touch so far in the tournament and has won both her games in straight sets. In her opening game, she humbled Canada's Wen Yu Zhang 21-16, 21-12 on Wednesday. She then had an easy victory over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun.
Live streaming details of PV Sindhu's Quarter-Final match against Supanida Katethong in Spain Masters 2024
When PV Sindhu vs Huang Yu-Hsun, Spain Masters 2024 round of 16 match will be played?
The PV Sindhu will play against Huang Yu-Hsun in the quarter-final of Spain Masters 2024 on March 29, 2024, Friday.
Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Huang Yu-Hsun's round of 16 match in Spain Masters 2024?
The live streaming of Spain Masters 2024 will be done by the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV.