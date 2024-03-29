Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs S Katethong, Spain Masters 2024 Qaurter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the quarter-final of the Spain Masters 2024 on Friday. Here's the live streaming and other details of the match

Outlook Sports Desk
PV Sindhu Photo: X/BAI_media
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be looking to get a step closer to ending her trophy drought when she takes the court on Friday against the sixth seed Supanida Katethong from Thailand in the Madrid Spain Masters 2024 tournament. (More Sports News)

Sindhu, who finished runner-up in the last Spain Masters, got an easy victory in her pre-quarter final match against defeated Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun. The double Olympic medalist won the match 21-14, 21-12.

With the top seed and the All England Champion Carolina Marin pulling out of the tournament, Sindhu is among the frontrunner to win the title and end her trophy drought. Sindhu won her last BWF tour title at the 2022 Singapore Open Super 500.

Sindhu has looked in great touch so far in the tournament and has won both her games in straight sets. In her opening game, she humbled Canada's Wen Yu Zhang 21-16, 21-12 on Wednesday. She then had an easy victory over Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun.

Live streaming details of PV Sindhu's Quarter-Final match against Supanida Katethong in Spain Masters 2024

The live streaming of Spain Masters 2024 will be done by the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV.

