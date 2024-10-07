PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Streaming, Arctic Open 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Star shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action for the first time since the Paris Olympics, when she takes the court at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament commencing on Tuesday. (More Badminton News)
Ahead of the tournament, Sindhu roped in Anup Sridhar and Korean legend Lee Syun Il as her new coaches, moving on from her previous coach Indonesia's Agus Dwi Santoso.
Double Olympic medallist Sindhu is favoured to overcome Li and could face 18-year-old Japanese sensation Tomako Miyazaki, the 2022 junior world champion, in the next round, an opponent against whom she lost at the Swiss Open earlier this year.
Live Streaming Information About Arctic Open 2024:
When will the Arctic Open 2024 matches take place?
The 2024 Arctic Open starts-off from October 8 and concludes on October 13.
Where will the Arctic Open 2024 matches be held?
The tournament will take place at Energia Areena in Vantaa, Finland.
Where can to watch the Arctic Open 2024 live?
Badminton fans in India can stream the Arctic Open 2024 live on BWF’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.