PV Sindhu leading India's campaign at the 2024 Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 badminton tournament is all set to face the World No. 25 Kirsty Gilmour in the round of 32 on May 22, Wednesday at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. (More Badminton News)
The Indian star shuttler is currently not in her best form this year, or let's say not since she sustained injury back in October 2023. No big victory has come into the talented hands of PV Sindhu. With only two quarterfinal finishes in the last six competitions so far, the 29-year-old is eager to return to her winning ways.
Fans missed Sindhu at the Thomas and Cup 2024. Now, all eyes will be on the former world champion as she gears up to face Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the first round of the Malaysia Masters. This one tournament promises an opportunity for PV Sindhu to regain momentum and boost confidence, especially with the Paris Olympics looming on the horizon.
PV Sindhu vs Kirsty Gilmour Head-To-Head Record
PV Sindhu and Kirsty Gilmour have played against each other three times before with the Indian star winning twice. The Scottish has won only once. The last time they collided was in the Denmark Open 2023 where Sindhu won 2-1.
When is PV Sindhu Vs Kirsty Gilmour, Malaysia Masters 2024 Round Of 32?
The round of 32 between PV Sindhu vs Kirsty Gilmour at the Malaysia Masters 2024 will be played on May 22, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST, at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.
Where to watch Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500?
Live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton matches will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.