Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs Kirsty Gilmour, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 32: H2H, When, Where To Watch

All eyes will be on the former world champion PV Sindhu as she gears up to face Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the first round of the Malaysia Masters. Here's the head-to-head records, how, when and where you can watch the badminton match live

X | PV Sindhu
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Photo: X | PV Sindhu
info_icon

PV Sindhu leading India's campaign at the 2024 Malaysia Masters BWF Super 500 badminton tournament is all set to face the World No. 25 Kirsty Gilmour in the round of 32 on May 22, Wednesday at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. (More Badminton News)

The Indian star shuttler is currently not in her best form this year, or let's say not since she sustained injury back in October 2023. No big victory has come into the talented hands of PV Sindhu. With only two quarterfinal finishes in the last six competitions so far, the 29-year-old is eager to return to her winning ways.

Fans missed Sindhu at the Thomas and Cup 2024. Now, all eyes will be on the former world champion as she gears up to face Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the first round of the Malaysia Masters. This one tournament promises an opportunity for PV Sindhu to regain momentum and boost confidence, especially with the Paris Olympics looming on the horizon.

PV Sindhu. - X/@pvsindhu1
Malaysia Masters Preview: Focus On PV Sindhu As She Looks To End Title Drought

BY PTI

PV Sindhu vs Kirsty Gilmour Head-To-Head Record

PV Sindhu and Kirsty Gilmour have played against each other three times before with the Indian star winning twice. The Scottish has won only once. The last time they collided was in the Denmark Open 2023 where Sindhu won 2-1.

When is PV Sindhu Vs Kirsty Gilmour, Malaysia Masters 2024 Round Of 32?

The round of 32 between PV Sindhu vs Kirsty Gilmour at the Malaysia Masters 2024 will be played on May 22, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST, at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur.

Where to watch Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500?

Live streaming of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton matches will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy Scam: Delhi HC Dismisses AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case
  2. Rajasthan: Woman Dead After Mother Hits Her With Rod Over Phone Use
  3. Juvenile Justice Board Took Lenient View Of A Heinous Crime: Fadnavis On Pune Car Crash
  4. Stone-Pelting, Clash During Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow In Midnapore
  5. SC Asks AIIMS To Set Up Medical Board To Examine Condition Of Woman, Her 25-Week Foetus
Entertainment News
  1. 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' On Zee5 Review: Kishore And Sriya Reddy's Political Drama Is Heavily Weighed Down By A Predictable Plot
  2. Farah Khan Reveals Chunky Pandey Is Bollywood's Most 'Kanjoos' Person
  3. Janhvi Kapoor: There Was A Phase Where I Felt I Need To Be Surrounded By People Who Doubt Me
  4. Ammy Virk Shares His Love For 'Masala Chai With Cardamom, Clove': A Tradition I Religiously Follow'
  5. Rohit Saraf Believes In Old-School Romance, Can't Still Relate To Gen Z Expressions Of Love
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Heinrich Klaasen Hits A Six, Four
  2. MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Past Winners, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opted To Bat First
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Pak Court Indicts 3 Suspects In 2022 Gun Attack On Imran Khan
  2. China Sanctions Former US Lawmaker who supported Taiwan
  3. US Issues Worldwide Warning Of Possible Terrorist Attack During Pride Month Events, Advises LGBTQ+ To Be Alert
  4. Pet Gala 2024: Dogs Dazzle In Met Gala-Inspired Couture
  5. Israeli Officials Seize AP Equipment, Take Down Live Shot Of Northern Gaza, Citing New Media Law
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi; Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP In LS Polls