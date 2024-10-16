PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Star Indian Shuttler's Round Of 16 Match

After winning in the opening round, PV Sindhu will look to maintain her winning form when she faces China's Han Yue in the Round of 16 of the Denmark Open 2024. (More Badminton News)
PV Sindhu remains the only Indian in the competition to have made out of the first round. All other Indians including Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen were ousted in the very first round. Sindhu alone now handles India's challenge at the Denmark Open 2024.
Sindhu was dominating Taiwan's Yu Po Pai before the Taiwanese retired midway in the match. Sindhu was leading 21-8 13-7 when Pai decided she could not continue further.
Sindhu's next opponent is China's Han Yue. The Chinese defeated Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first round. Sindhu's title drought has extended for more than two years now and the double Olympic medallist is now desperate for a trophy.
Here is how you can watch the PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Round of 16 match at the Denmark Open 2024 in India.
PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Denmark Open Round of 16 Live Streaming Details
When is the PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Denmark Open Round of 16 match?
PV Sindhu will face Han Yue of China in the Round of 16 of the Denmark Open 2024 on Thursday, October 17. The timings of the match are not yet confirmed but it will not take place before 1:30pm IST.
Where to watch PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Denmark Open Round of 16 match?
You can watch the PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue Round of 16 match at the Denmark Open 2024 on JioCinema. On TV, Sports18 network channels will show the Denmark Open 2024.