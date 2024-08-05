Badminton

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen Says It Was Hard For Him To Find Answers During Bronze Medal Match

Lakshya made it clear that minor injury to right elbow was not at all a factor in the end result

Lakshya Sen-badminton-paris olympics
Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, right, plays against India's Lakshya Sen during their men's singles badminton bronze medal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara


"It was hard for me to find answers", said a crestfallen Lakshya Sen, struggling to explain what went wrong during the bronze medal play-off against Malaysia's Jia Zii Lee, which crushed his Olympic dream. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Sen was unstoppable in the beginning but a nine-point streak from Lee in the second game changed the complexion of the match as world number seven Jia rose like a phoenix to overpower the Indian 13-21 21-16 21-11 win in the 71-minute clash.

"I started this match really good but I couldn't hold the lead and then when he started playing well, it was hard for me to find answers in the rallies," soft-spoken Lakshya said, his eyes staring into nothing.

"Overall, a bit disappointed with the results."

It is the second consecutive time that Lakshya surrendered from an advantageous position.

On Sunday too, Sen had three-game point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second against the formidable Viktor Axelsen before he lost his way.

He was gunning to become the first Indian male shuttler to win an Olympic medal and the two defeats will rankle him for a long time.

"I don't know. I really don't know how to compare both of them. Both were really important matches and I don't know," he said.

Lakshya Sen at Paris Olympics. - AP
Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen Puts Up Spirited Fight But Loses Bronze To Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"At times when the score is crucial and you have to be mentally really strong. Credit to him, he played a solid game in the second half," he said, suggesting that he could not take the pressure when Lee began his onslaught.

"There were some unforced errors. He was playing a really sharp game in the second half."

It is not the first time that Sen faced a pressure situation in a big match, having competed and won medals at the Asian Games, Thomas Cup, and the World Championships.

Was it the pressure of Olympics? "I will sit back and analyze what can I do better in the next tournament."

Lakshya made it clear that minor injury to right elbow was not at all a factor in the end result. "It's a bruise and there was some blood coming out from the hand on the court. So that's why they had to stop the play in between. Overall, the hand is okay."

