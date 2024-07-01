Badminton

Canada Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BWF Super 500 Online And TV

Want to catch the action of the Canada Open 2024 and see how Indian players fare? Look no further! This guide provides all the details on live streaming options in India

Lakshya Sen, aiming to defend his title, will spearhead India's 16-member squad at the Canada Open Badminton Super 500 tournament. The tournament will be held at the Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada from July 2nd to 7th, 2024, with a total prize pool of $420,000. (More Sports News)

Sen clinched the singles title in 2023. Other prominent shuttlers in the squad include Priyanshu Rajawat and the renowned women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.

Despite a recent win drought, World No. 14 Lakshya Sen remains a strong contender for India at major tournaments. His electrifying playing style and well-rounded skills make him a medal hopeful for the Paris Olympics, but achieving consistent results is crucial.

Indians in the Spotlight at the Canada Open

Men's Singles:

Ayush Shetty, S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George and Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles:

Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth and Anupama Upadhyaya

Men's Doubles:

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek K.

Women's Doubles:

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Mixed Doubles:

Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming of Canada Open 2024 BWF Super 500 in India

When to watch Canada Open 2024 BWF Super 500 in India?

The Canada Open 2024 BWF Super 500 is being held at the Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada, from July 2nd to 7th, 2024. The first Indian player in action will be S. Subramanian, competing in the qualifiers on July 2nd. The exact match time is yet to be announced.

Where to watch Canada Open 2024 BWF Super 500 in India?

While the full live streaming details haven't been released yet, based on the US Open, the 2024 YONEX Canada Open is likely to be streamed live on the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) YouTube channel, BWF TV. Badminton enthusiasts can also follow live scores on the official website too.

