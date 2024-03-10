Paris better brace for Satwik and Chirag, for they are coming. The top-ranked men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has won the BWF 750 French Open title, at the very same venue that will host the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in July-August - the Arena Porte de la Chapelle. (More Badminton News)

The ace Indian duo got the better of Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-11, 21-17 on Sunday (March 10, 2024) to clinch their first BWF Tour title this season. This was their third final appearance this year and after failed attempts at the Malaysia Open and India Open, they were third time lucky.