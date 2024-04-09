Badminton

Badminton Asia Championships 2024 Round Of 32, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen In Action

With the pairing of defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulling out of the tournament, focus would be on single stars as they take the court on Wednesday

PV Sindhu Photo: X/@BAI_Media
Top Indian shuttlers will be in action on Wednesday as the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 round of 32 begins in Ningbo, China. (More Badminton News)

PV Sindhu will once again be India's biggest hope with the double Olympic medalist showing signs of return to form at the Spain Masters. However, she still looks far from her best.

Badminton Asia Championships Preview: PV Sindhu-Led Indian Shuttlers Face Tough Challenge

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen's return to form with two semifinal finishes at the French Open and All England Championships was crucial. Sen will have the chance to seal a Paris Olympic berth via this tournament.

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are the other experienced campaigners on display in men's singles.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who are ahead in the fight for the Olympic race, will face Indonesian combination of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, seeded fourth.

Badminton Asia Championships: Satwik-Chirag Pair Withdraws Due To Shoulder Injury

In Satwik-Chirag's absence, the duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are tasked with leading Indian challenge in the men's double category. Sai Pratheek K and Krishna Prasad Garaga are also in the fray.

Here are who the big stars are facing in their opening match at the Badminton Asia Championships 2024.

Draws

Women's Singles

Busanan Ongbamrungphan vs Aakarshi Kashyap

Goh Jin Wei vs PV Sindhu

Malvika Bansod vs Sim Yu Jin

Men's Singles

Shi Yu Qi vs Lakshya Sen

Lee Zii Jia vs Priyanshu Rajawat

Lu Guang Zu vs Prannoy HS

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Men's Doubles

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi

Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang vs Krishna Prasad Garaga-Sai Pratheek K

Women's Double

Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponappa vs Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi

Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu China vs Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning

Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker vs Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee

Live Streaming Details

When and Where the tournament will take place

All the matches will take place at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center, Ningbo, China from April 10-14.

Where to watch

The official Badminton Asia YouTube channel will air the live streaming of the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships.

Timings of the badminton matches' live telecast have not yet been confirmed.

