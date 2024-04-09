Badminton Asia Championships 2024 Round Of 32, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen In Action

Top Indian shuttlers will be in action on Wednesday as the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 round of 32 begins in Ningbo, China. (More Badminton News)
With the pairing of defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulling out of the tournament, focus would be on single stars as they take the court on Wednesday.
PV Sindhu will once again be India's biggest hope with the double Olympic medalist showing signs of return to form at the Spain Masters. However, she still looks far from her best.
In men's singles, Lakshya Sen's return to form with two semifinal finishes at the French Open and All England Championships was crucial. Sen will have the chance to seal a Paris Olympic berth via this tournament.
HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are the other experienced campaigners on display in men's singles.
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, who are ahead in the fight for the Olympic race, will face Indonesian combination of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand take on China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning, seeded fourth.
In Satwik-Chirag's absence, the duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are tasked with leading Indian challenge in the men's double category. Sai Pratheek K and Krishna Prasad Garaga are also in the fray.
Here are who the big stars are facing in their opening match at the Badminton Asia Championships 2024.
Draws
Women's Singles
Busanan Ongbamrungphan vs Aakarshi Kashyap
Goh Jin Wei vs PV Sindhu
Malvika Bansod vs Sim Yu Jin
Men's Singles
Shi Yu Qi vs Lakshya Sen
Lee Zii Jia vs Priyanshu Rajawat
Lu Guang Zu vs Prannoy HS
Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting
Men's Doubles
MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila vs Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi
Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang vs Krishna Prasad Garaga-Sai Pratheek K
Women's Double
Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponappa vs Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi
Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu China vs Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning
Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker vs Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee
Live Streaming Details
When and Where the tournament will take place
All the matches will take place at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Center, Ningbo, China from April 10-14.
Where to watch
The official Badminton Asia YouTube channel will air the live streaming of the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships.
Timings of the badminton matches' live telecast have not yet been confirmed.