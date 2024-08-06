Sports

Paris 2024: Avinash Sable First Indian To Enter 3000m Steeplechase Olympic Final - In Pics

Avinash Sable scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5). The 29-year-old Sable finished fifth in his heat with a timing of 8:15.43 minutes to qualify among the top 15 in the event. In steeplechase, there are three heats and the top five from each heat qualify for the final. Sable's heat was won by Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft, who came up with a personal best timing of 8:10.62 minutes.

Avinash Mukund Sable competes in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase heat | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, competes in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/8
Avinash Sable competes in the mens 3000m steeplechase Round 1
Avinash Sable competes in the men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Avinash Sable competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

3/8
Mens 3000m steeplechase round 1 athletics event
Men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 athletics event | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Avinash Sable competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

4/8
Avinash Mukund Sable during mens 3000 meters steeplechase round 1
Avinash Mukund Sable during men's 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis

Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, competes in a men's 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/8
Athletes compete in the Mens 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Athletes compete in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Avinash Sable competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

6/8
Indias Avinash Sable competes in 3000m Steeplechase
India's Avinash Sable competes in 3000m Steeplechase | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Avinash Sable competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

7/8
Samuel Firewu, Ryuji Miura, Abraham Kibiwot, and Avinash Mukund Sable compete in 3000 meters steeplechase
Samuel Firewu, Ryuji Miura, Abraham Kibiwot, and Avinash Mukund Sable compete in 3000 meters steeplechase | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Samuel Firewu, of Ethiopia, Ryuji Miura, of Japan, Abraham Kibiwot, of Kenya, and Avinash Mukund Sable, of India, compete in a men's 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 heat, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

8/8
Avinash Sable competes in 3000m Steeplechase
Avinash Sable competes in 3000m Steeplechase | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Avinash Sable competes in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

