Paris 2024: Avinash Sable First Indian To Enter 3000m Steeplechase Olympic Final - In Pics

Avinash Sable scripted history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5). The 29-year-old Sable finished fifth in his heat with a timing of 8:15.43 minutes to qualify among the top 15 in the event. In steeplechase, there are three heats and the top five from each heat qualify for the final. Sable's heat was won by Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft, who came up with a personal best timing of 8:10.62 minutes.