Autumn Nations Series: All Blacks Beat Ireland

Ireland suffered their first home defeat for more than three years as the All Blacks won in an Autumn Nations Series game. The All Blacks won six penalties thanks to fly-half Damian McKenzie as they won on Irish soil for the first time since 2016.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos
Autumn Nations Series: The New Zealand team celebrates at the end of the rugby union match against Ireland | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison

The New Zealand team celebrates at the end of the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. New Zealand won the game 23-13.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_Will Jordan
Autumn Nations Series: New Zealand's Will Jordan, celebrates after scoring a try | Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
New Zealand's Will Jordan, celebrates after scoring a try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_Will Jordan
Autumn Nations Series: New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring a try | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring a try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_Will Jordan
Autumn Nations Series: New Zealand's Will Jordan scores a try | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
New Zealand's Will Jordan scores a try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_Mark Telea
Autumn Nations Series: New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, left is challenged by Ireland's Ciaran Frawley | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, left is challenged by Ireland's Ciaran Frawley, during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_Garry Ringrose
Autumn Nations Series: New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, is tackled by Ireland's Garry Ringrose | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, is tackled by Ireland's Garry Ringrose, during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_James Ryan
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland's James Ryan, palms the ball back in a line out | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
Ireland's James Ryan, palms the ball back in a line out during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_James Lowe
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland's James Lowe, right catches a loose ball under pressure from New Zealand's Mark Tele'a | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
Ireland's James Lowe, right catches a loose ball under pressure from New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_ Josh van der Flier
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland's Josh van der Flier's teammates react as he scores try | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
Ireland's Josh van der Flier's teammates react as he scores try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Autumn Nations Series Ireland vs New Zealand Rugby game photos_Bundee Aki
Autumn Nations Series: Ireland's Bundee Aki, runs forward with the ball | Photo: Brian Lawless/PA via AP
Ireland's Bundee Aki, runs forward with the ball during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

