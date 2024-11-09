The New Zealand team celebrates at the end of the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. New Zealand won the game 23-13.
New Zealand's Will Jordan, celebrates after scoring a try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring a try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
New Zealand's Will Jordan scores a try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, left is challenged by Ireland's Ciaran Frawley, during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, is tackled by Ireland's Garry Ringrose, during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's James Ryan, palms the ball back in a line out during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's James Lowe, right catches a loose ball under pressure from New Zealand's Mark Tele'a, during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Josh van der Flier's teammates react as he scores try during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
Ireland's Bundee Aki, runs forward with the ball during the the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.