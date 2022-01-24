Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, Last Year’s Runner-Up, Advances To Quarters

Daniil Medvedev will next play against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of men's singles at the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev, Last Year’s Runner-Up, Advances To Quarters
Daniil Medvedev in action during his Australian Open 2022 match against Maxime Cressy. - Twitter/@AustralianOpen

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 4:12 pm

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy. (More Tennis News)

The No. 2-ranked Medvedev is trying to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major singles title in the next Grand Slam event.

Related stories

Australian Open 2022: Alize Cornet Reaches First Grand Slam Quarterfinal In 63rd Attempt 

Australian Open 2022: Top Seed Ash Barty Storms Into Quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Enters Quarterfinals For 14th Time

He's now potentially three wins from winning back-to-back major titles. 

Medvedev was a runner-up in Australia last year but avenged that with a win over Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. 

Djokovic isn't defending his Australian Open title after being deported on the eve of the year's first major for failing to meet the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Medvedev had to struggle against the No. 70-ranked Cressy in a match lasting 3 1/2 hours. Cressy saved eight break-point chances in the fourth set before Medvedev got the decisive break in the 11th game, then served out at love to finish it off.

Medvedev will next play ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4). 

Medvedev beat the Canadian in the semifinals at last year's U.S. Open.

Tags

Sports Tennis Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2022 US Open Novak Djokovic Felix Auger-Aliassime
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Legends League Cricket 2022 To Be Held Without Spectators; Fans To Get Ticket Refund

Legends League Cricket 2022 To Be Held Without Spectators; Fans To Get Ticket Refund

KL Rahul Did A Decent Job As Captain: Rahul Dravid

Indian ODI Team Missed Balance, SA Tour A Big Lesson: Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Issue Statement As Daughter Vamika's Pictures Go Viral

ICC Awards 2021: Smriti Mandhana Named Women's Cricketer Of The Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1