Australia Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

Australia take on West Indies in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, February 6 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The World Champions are already 2-0 up in the three-match series after they won the 2nd ODI on Sunday by 83 runs at the SCG. Put into bat by the West Indies, Aussies amassed 258 on the board with Sean Abbot scoring 69 runs. (More Cricket News)