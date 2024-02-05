Australia take on West Indies in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, February 6 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The World Champions are already 2-0 up in the three-match series after they won the 2nd ODI on Sunday by 83 runs at the SCG. Put into bat by the West Indies, Aussies amassed 258 on the board with Sean Abbot scoring 69 runs. (More Cricket News)
Australia Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online
Australia have already wrapped up the ODI series against the West Indies however, the visitors will look to end on a high. Here's how, when, and where to watch the game
For the visitors, Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the bowlers with 3/28 whereas Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd took two each. Australia were quite perfect with their lines and lengths as the West Indies batters struggled and were eventually bowled out for 175 in 43.3 overs. Keacy Carty top-scored with 40 runs.
Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head
Matches Played: 145
Australia: 78
West Indies: 61
Tie: 3
N/R - 3
Weather Report
As per the weather report, there is 20 percent chance of rain during the match. The temperature will be around 19 degree celsius.
When will the Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, be played?
The third ODI between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on February 6, 2024, Tuesday, at 9:00 AM IST.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, be played?
The third ODI between Australia and West Indies will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series?
All three Australia vs West Indies ODI matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.
Where will the Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, be live-streamed online?
Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, live, online.
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.