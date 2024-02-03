Australia Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

Australia put a dismal end to the Test series behind them by beating West Indies comprehensively in the first of three One Day Internationals on February 2, 2024, Friday. Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Aussies restricted the visitors to a 231 total and chased down the requisite target with little under 12 overs to spare. (More Cricket News)
Steve Smith returned to his best for the hosts, scoring an unbeaten 79 from his preferred number four spot, and seeing out the win in style. Smith had been opening the innings for Australia in the bygone Test matches against West Indies, an experiment which did not yield favourable results for the World Test Championship 2023-25 leaders.