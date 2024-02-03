Sports

Australia Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI's Tour Of AUS 2024 On TV And Online

Following their comfortable win in the first match, Australia will look to seal a series win against West Indies when the teams meet again on February 4. Here's how, when, and where to watch the game

Outlook Sports Desk
February 3, 2024

West Indies Vs Australia 1st ODI (Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Australia put a dismal end to the Test series behind them by beating West Indies comprehensively in the first of three One Day Internationals on February 2, 2024, Friday. Playing in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Aussies restricted the visitors to a 231 total and chased down the requisite target with little under 12 overs to spare. (More Cricket News)

Steve Smith returned to his best for the hosts, scoring an unbeaten 79 from his preferred number four spot, and seeing out the win in style. Smith had been opening the innings for Australia in the bygone Test matches against West Indies, an experiment which did not yield favourable results for the World Test Championship 2023-25 leaders.

Following in Smith's wake, Cameron Green scored 77 in the first ODI, but it was bowler Xavier Bartlett, with four wickets to his name at the expense of 17 runs, who took home the player of the match honours.

A similar result at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, February 4, will hand the series to Australia, but a win for the visiting West Indies will open the contest up for a decider that will be contested two days later at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Australia Vs West Indies, ODI Head-to-Head Record:

Australia and the West Indies have played each other 144 times in One-Day Internationals. Their latest victory over the Windies was their 77th in this time.

Total matches played - 144

Australia Wins - 77

West Indies Wins - 61

No Results - 3

Ties - 3

Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, Squads:

Australia - Steve Smith (C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Josh Inglis, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett

West Indies - Shai Hope (C), Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kavem Hodge, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details:

When will the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, be played?

The second ODI between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to be played on February 4, 2024, Sunday, at 9:00 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, be played?

The second ODI between Australia and West Indies will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Which TV channel will broadcast Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series?

All three Australia vs West Indies ODI matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

Where will the Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, be live-streamed online?

Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming Australia vs West Indies, ODI Series, live, online.

