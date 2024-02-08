Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 but will still play the opening T20I against the West Indies in Hobart. Marsh will maintain distancing while on the field and use a separate dressing room during the match, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday, February 8. (More Cricket News)

Marsh was recently confirmed as the skipper for the three-match T20 international series in New Zealand that follows the games against the West Indies, which makes the all-rounder almost certain to retain the role for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in June.