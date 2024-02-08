Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 but will still play the opening T20I against the West Indies in Hobart. Marsh will maintain distancing while on the field and use a separate dressing room during the match, Cricket Australia announced on Thursday, February 8. (More Cricket News)
Marsh was recently confirmed as the skipper for the three-match T20 international series in New Zealand that follows the games against the West Indies, which makes the all-rounder almost certain to retain the role for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in June.
Marsh is not the first Aussie player to be taking the field despite being infected with Covid-19. Josh Inglis and Cameron Green have both played international games recently despite testing positive. Their coach Andrew McDonald too was infected with the virus last month.
Australia are coming into the T20I series on the back off a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI leg against the West Indies. Medium pacer Xavier Bartlett was the star of the show for the hosts, as he picked up eight wickets and was adjudged the Player Of The Series.