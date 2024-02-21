Sports

AUS Vs NZ: Visitors Snatch Last-Ball Win In 1st T20I

It went right down to the wire, and the visitors emerged victors in incredible fashion in the end. Chasing New Zealand's target of 216 in the first T20I, Australia needed four runs off the last ball of the match to win it. Tim David was on strike against Tim Southee, and the hard-hitting batter pummelled the full delivery into the leg side for a boundary to pull his team through. The Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, courtesy this win in Wellington. Earlier, New Zealand made 215 for three batting first in an innings which included 13 sixes and 10 fours. Captain Mitchell Marsh piloted Australia's innings with an unbeaten 72 from 44 balls and was player of the match for his role in Australia's third-highest successful run chase. But, David took over at the end, hitting two sixes and a four from the last three balls of the 19th over to leave Australia needing 16 runs from the last six balls.

February 21, 2024

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

Australia's Tim David celebrate with teammate Mitchell Marsh, right, after hitting the winning runs during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

Australia's Mitchell Marsh bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

Australian player Glenn Maxwell is bowled by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

Australia's David Warner bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

Australia's Travis Head bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

Australia's Travis Head bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra falls as he bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

Australia's Pat Cummins bowls during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Cricket: 1st T20I | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Finn Allen bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.

