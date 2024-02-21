Australia's Tim David celebrate with teammate Mitchell Marsh, right, after hitting the winning runs during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Mitchell Marsh bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australian player Glenn Maxwell is bowled by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand players celebrate the wicket of Australia's David Warner during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's David Warner bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Travis Head bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra falls as he bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
Australia's Pat Cummins bowls during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Finn Allen bats during the T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand.