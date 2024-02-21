Sports

AUS Vs NZ: Visitors Snatch Last-Ball Win In 1st T20I

It went right down to the wire, and the visitors emerged victors in incredible fashion in the end. Chasing New Zealand's target of 216 in the first T20I, Australia needed four runs off the last ball of the match to win it. Tim David was on strike against Tim Southee, and the hard-hitting batter pummelled the full delivery into the leg side for a boundary to pull his team through. The Aussies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, courtesy this win in Wellington. Earlier, New Zealand made 215 for three batting first in an innings which included 13 sixes and 10 fours. Captain Mitchell Marsh piloted Australia's innings with an unbeaten 72 from 44 balls and was player of the match for his role in Australia's third-highest successful run chase. But, David took over at the end, hitting two sixes and a four from the last three balls of the 19th over to leave Australia needing 16 runs from the last six balls.