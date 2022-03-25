Friday, Mar 25, 2022
SL Vs AUS: Australia To Tour Sri Lanka In June 2022 To Play 3 T20s, 5 ODIs, 2 Tests

The tour will kick off with a T20 game on June 7 in Colombo, while it will conclude with second Test in Galle that starts July 8.

Australia will tour Sri Lanka for first time in 6 years. Twitter/@CricketAus

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 5:26 pm

Australia will travel to Sri Lanka for a 10-match series in all formats in June and July in its first tour of the south Asian country since 2016, when the hosts won a three-test series 3-0. (More Cricket News)

The tour will feature three Twenty20 matches, five one-dayers and the two tests from June 7 to July 12. Colombo will host three T20s and three one-dayers with Kandy the venue for two one-dayers.

Galle will host both test matches, from June 29-July 3 and July 8-12.

“There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage,” Cricket Australia's chief executive officer Nick Hockley said in a statement on Friday.

Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka

1st T20: June 7, Colombo

2nd T20: June 8, Colombo

3rd T20: June 11, Colombo

1st ODI: June 14, Kandy

2nd ODI: June 16, Kandy

3rd ODI: June 19, Colombo

4th ODI: June 21, Colombo

5th ODI: June 24, Colombo

1st Test: June 29-July 3, Galle

2nd Test: July 8-12, Galle. 

