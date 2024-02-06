Sports

Bartlett Stars As AUS Rout WI, Sweep ODI Series 3-0

Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett ran through the West Indies lineup with another impressive total of 4-21 as Australia swept the one-day international series with another resounding eight-wicket win on Tuesday, Associated Press reported. Australia won the first match by eight wickets in Melbourne and the second by 83 runs in Sydney. Bartlett, who grabbed four wickets in his debut ODI at MCG in the series opener before the pace bowler was rested at Sydney, ripped through West Indies batting as the visitors were bowled out for 86 — its fifth-lowest total in ODIs. Jake Fraser-McGurk made a rapid 41 off just 18 balls as Australia sped to 87-2 in just 6.5 overs with the opening batter smacking three sixes and five fours.

February 6, 2024

Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI | Photo: X/Cricket Australia

Australia pose with the trophy in Canberra after sweeping the ODI series 3-0 against West Indies.

Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI | Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP

Matthew Forde of the West Indies falls as he is run out during the third one day international between Australia and the West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI | Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP

Matthew Forde, left, of the West Indies argues with teammate Roston Chase during the third one day international between Australia and the West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI | Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP

Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies reacts during the during the third one day international between Australia and the West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI
Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI | Photo: X/Windies Cricket

Captains Steve Smith (right) and Shai Hope at the toss for the third ODI between Australia and West Indies in Canberra.

