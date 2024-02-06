Australia pose with the trophy in Canberra after sweeping the ODI series 3-0 against West Indies.
Matthew Forde of the West Indies falls as he is run out during the third one day international between Australia and the West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.
Matthew Forde, left, of the West Indies argues with teammate Roston Chase during the third one day international between Australia and the West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.
Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies reacts during the during the third one day international between Australia and the West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.
Captains Steve Smith (right) and Shai Hope at the toss for the third ODI between Australia and West Indies in Canberra.