Sports

Bartlett Stars As AUS Rout WI, Sweep ODI Series 3-0

Fast bowler Xavier Bartlett ran through the West Indies lineup with another impressive total of 4-21 as Australia swept the one-day international series with another resounding eight-wicket win on Tuesday, Associated Press reported. Australia won the first match by eight wickets in Melbourne and the second by 83 runs in Sydney. Bartlett, who grabbed four wickets in his debut ODI at MCG in the series opener before the pace bowler was rested at Sydney, ripped through West Indies batting as the visitors were bowled out for 86 — its fifth-lowest total in ODIs. Jake Fraser-McGurk made a rapid 41 off just 18 balls as Australia sped to 87-2 in just 6.5 overs with the opening batter smacking three sixes and five fours.