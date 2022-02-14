Monday, Feb 14, 2022
AUS Vs SL, 2nd T20I: First-ever Tie Between Australia, Sri Lanka - Stats Highlights

Sri Lanka became the first men's side to be penalised under the ICC's new over-rates rules for Twenty-20 Internationals.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka falls to the ground during a match against Australia in Sydney. AP Photo

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 8:48 pm

Australia clinched a thrilling victory in the Super Over after being tied with Sri Lanka at the end of the stipulated 20 overs each for both sides in the second Twenty-20 International match of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (February 13). (More Cricket News)

After Australia posted 164 for 6 in 20 overs, Sri Lanka scored 164 for eight in their chase. In the Super Over, Sri Lanka could only manage five runs for one wicket, which the hosts chased down in three deliveries.

It was the first tied match between Australia and Sri Lanka and 23rd overall in Twenty-20 International cricket. Australia and Sri Lanka both involved in four tied matches each.

** Sri Lanka were allowed only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the final over of Australia's innings, as they became the first men's side to be penalised under the ICC's new over-rates rules for Twenty-20 Internationals.

Under the new system, teams have to begin the final over of the innings by the 85th minute since the start of the innings.

As Sri Lanka had not done so, captain Dasun Shanaka was asked to move one of the five fielders he would have stationed on the boundary, into the circle. That over, delivered by debutant Nuwan Thushara, went for 16, after Matthew Wade struck a six and a four on the leg side.

TIED MATCHES IN T20Is
(Teams - Venue - Date - Winners)

New Zealand-West Indies - Auckland - 16-02-2006 - New Zealand;
India-Pakistan - Durban - 14-09-2007 - India;
Canada-Zimbabwe - King City - 11-10-2008 - Zimbabwe;
New Zealand-West Indies - Auckland - 26-12-2008 - West Indies;
New Zealand-Australia - Christchurch - 28-02-2010 - New Zealand;
Australia-Pakistan - Dubai - 07-09-2012 - Pakistan;
Sri Lanka-New Zealand - Pallekele - 27-09-2012 - Sri Lanka;
New Zealand-West Indies - Pallekele - 01-10-2012 - West Indies;
England-Pakistan - Sharjah - 30-11-2015 - England;
Ireland-Scotland - Deventer - 17-06-2018 - (No super over);
Kuwait-Qatar - Al Amerat - 22-01-2019 - Qatar;
South Africa-Sri Lanka - Cape Town - 19-03-2019 - South Africa;
Guernsey-Jersey - St Peter Port - 31-05-2019 - Jersey;
Netherlands-Zimbabwe - Rotterdam - 25-06-2019 - Zimbabwe;
Qatar-Kuwait - Doha - 05-07-2019 - Qatar;
New Zealand-England - Auckland - 10-11-2019 - England;
New Zealand-India - Hamilton - 29-01-2020 - India;
New Zealand-India - Wellington - 31-01-2020 - India;
Afghanistan-Ireland - Greater Noida - 10-03-2020 - Ireland;
Malaysia-Netherlands - Kirtipur - 21-04-2021 - (No super over);
Malta-Gibraltar - Marsa - 25-10-2021 - (No super over);
Canada-United States - Coolidge - 10-11-2021 - United States;
Australia-Sri Lanka - Sydney - 13-02-2022 - Australia.

