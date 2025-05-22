Sports

ATP Geneva Open: Djokovic Beats Fucsovics To Register First Win On Clay

Novak Djokovic finally won a match on clay this season, beating Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the rainy Geneva Open on Wednesday. Djokovic lost his two previous matches on clay in the European spring season, and his next opponent at the last warmup event for the French Open is one of those players who already beat him. In the quarterfinals scheduled Thursday, the second-seeded Djokovic will play Matteo Arnaldi who earlier advanced past Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6 (3). Arnaldi beat Djokovic in two sets at the Madrid Masters.