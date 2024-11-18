Italy's Jannik Sinner poses after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, the winner, and runner-up Taylor Fritz of the United States pose after the ATP World Tour Finals final match at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Taylor Fritz of the United States during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Taylor Fritz of the United States during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Taylor Fritz of the United States during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.