ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner added another big title to his tremendous year, beating U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday for the ATP Finals trophy before his home fans — and before a final verdict is reached in his doping case. Sinner won his first two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2024 and had already clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking. Sinner maintained his recent mastery over Fritz, having also beaten the American in the U.S. Open final in September and in the group stage this week at the elite event for the year’s top eight players.

ATP Finals 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner
ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

Italy's Jannik Sinner poses after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

ATP Finals 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner
ATP Finals 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner, the winner, and runner-up Taylor Fritz of the United States pose after the ATP World Tour Finals final match at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

ATP World Tour Finals
Italy Tennis ATP Finals | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

Italy Tennis ATP Finals
ATP World Tour Finals | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Taylor Fritz of the United States during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

ATP World Tour Finals: Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner
ATP World Tour Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Taylor Fritz of the United States during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

ATP World Tour Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz
ATP World Tour Finals: Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

Italy Tennis ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner
Italy Tennis ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

Italy Tennis ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz
Italy Tennis ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Taylor Fritz of the United States during the final match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy.

