"Pakistani cyclists were to take part in the championships and our ministry of external affairs have given clearance to them. But they have informed us that they are not coming as their ministry formation is yet to be done," Asian Cycling Confederation secretary general Onkar Singh said at a press conference.

"They (Pakistani cyclists) said they can't do the visa process now," said Onkar, a former secretary general of Cycling Federation of India (CFI).

This edition of the championships holds added significance as it serves as the final continental track event before the Paris Olympics. The points collected by the riders from the championships will be counted for the Olympic qualification process.