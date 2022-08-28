Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Afghanistan Celebrate Their 100th T20I With Big Win - Stats Highlights

Afghanistan became the 12th team to complete a century of Twenty-20 International matches. The first match in the 2022 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday ( August 27) was Afghanistan’s 100th in the shorter version of the game.

Afghanistan who played their first Twenty-20 International match against Ireland at Colombo on February 1, 2010, took 12 years and 207 days to reach this milestone.

Afghanistan have won 67, lost 32 and tied one in 100 Twenty-20 International matches so far. Pakistan hold the record of playing the highest number of Twenty-20 Internationals. They have won 117, lost 65, tied three and abandoned five in 190 Twenty-20 Internationals played since 2006.

India (174 matches), West Indies (171 matches), New Zealand (170 matches), Australia (162 matches), Sri Lanka (160 matches), South Africa (157 matches), England (154 matches), Ireland (134 matches), Bangladesh (131 matches), Zimbabwe (112 matches) are the other teams to play 100 Twenty-20 International matches before Afghanistan.

Teams With 100+ T20 Internationals

(Team - Period - Played - Won - Lost - Tied - N/R - Success%)

Pakistan - 2006-2022 - 190 - 117 - 65 - 3 - 5 0 63.68;

India - 2006-2022 - 174 - 111 - 55 - 3 - 5 - 66.09;

West Indies - 2006-2022 - 171 - 70 - 88 - 3 - 10 - 44.73;

New Zealand - 2005-2022 - 170 - 87 - 71 - 8 - 4 - 54.70;

Australia - 2005-2022 - 162 - 85 - 71 - 3 - 3 - 54.32;

Sri Lanka - 2006-2022 - 160 - 69 - 86 - 3 - 2 - 44.68;

South Africa - 2005-2022 - 157 - 91 - 63 - 1 - 2 - 58.91;

England - 2005-2022 - 154 - 79 - 68 - 2 - 5 - 53.57;

Ireland - 2008-2022 - 134 - 55 - 70 - 2 - 7 - 44.40;

Bangladesh - 2006-2022 - 131 - 45 - 83 - 0 - 3 - 35.49;

Zimbabwe - 2006-2022 - 112 - 33 - 77 - 2 - 0 - 30.35;

Afghanistan - 2010-2022 - 100 - 67 - 32 - 1 - 0 - 67.50.