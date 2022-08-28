Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Afghanistan Celebrate Their 100th T20I With Big Win - Stats Highlights

Afghanistan played their first T20I against Ireland on February 1, 2010. They took 12 years and 207 days to reach the 100-match milestone.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates with Mohammad Nabi the wicket of Sri Lanka's Maheesh The
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates with Mohammad Nabi the wicket of Sri Lanka's Maheesh The AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 5:37 pm

Afghanistan became the 12th team to complete a century of Twenty-20 International matches. The first match in the 2022 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday ( August  27) was Afghanistan’s 100th in the shorter version of the game.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Afghanistan who played their first Twenty-20 International match against Ireland at Colombo on February 1, 2010, took 12 years and 207 days to reach this milestone.

Afghanistan have won 67, lost 32 and tied one in 100 Twenty-20 International matches so far. Pakistan hold the record of playing the highest number of Twenty-20 Internationals. They have won 117, lost 65, tied three and abandoned five in 190 Twenty-20 Internationals played since 2006.

India (174 matches), West Indies (171 matches), New Zealand (170 matches), Australia (162 matches), Sri Lanka (160 matches), South Africa (157 matches), England (154 matches), Ireland (134 matches), Bangladesh (131 matches), Zimbabwe (112 matches) are the other teams to play 100 Twenty-20 International matches before Afghanistan.

Teams With 100+ T20 Internationals
(Team - Period - Played - Won - Lost - Tied - N/R - Success%)

Pakistan - 2006-2022 - 190 - 117 - 65 - 3 - 5 0 63.68;
India - 2006-2022 - 174 - 111 - 55 - 3 - 5 - 66.09;
West Indies - 2006-2022 - 171 - 70 - 88 - 3 - 10 - 44.73;
New Zealand - 2005-2022 - 170 - 87 - 71 - 8 - 4 - 54.70;
Australia - 2005-2022 - 162 - 85 - 71 - 3 - 3 - 54.32;
Sri Lanka - 2006-2022 - 160 - 69 - 86 - 3 - 2 - 44.68;
South Africa - 2005-2022 - 157 - 91 - 63 - 1 - 2 - 58.91;
England - 2005-2022 - 154 - 79 - 68 - 2 - 5 - 53.57;
Ireland - 2008-2022 - 134 - 55 - 70 - 2 - 7 - 44.40;
Bangladesh - 2006-2022 - 131 - 45 - 83 - 0 - 3 - 35.49;
Zimbabwe - 2006-2022 - 112 - 33 - 77 - 2 - 0 - 30.35;
Afghanistan - 2010-2022 - 100 - 67 - 32 - 1 - 0 - 67.50.

