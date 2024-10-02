Sports

Champions League: Havertz, Saka Help Arsenal Blank Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 - In Pics

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outclassed his former team Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 Champions League victory with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scoring in the first half for the Gunners on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). PSG coach Luis Enrique’s gamble on leaving Ousmane Dembele out did not pay off. Having drawn their Champions League opener at Atalanta last month, Arsenal got their first win on the board at Emirates Stadium.