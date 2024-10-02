Champions League: Havertz, Saka Help Arsenal Blank Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 - In Pics

PSG players applaud their fans at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center, celebrates after teammate Bukayo Saka scored their side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center, scores the opening goal past PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center, attempts a shot at goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a shot from Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
A shot from PSG's Joao Neves, foreground right, hits the bar during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
PSG's Willian Pacho jumps for the ball with Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right. during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz grabs the shirt of PSG's Joao Neves during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England,
Arsenal's William Saliba steps on the foot of PSG's Bradley Barcola during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.
PSG's Marquinhos fights for the ball with Arsenal's Kai Havertz during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.