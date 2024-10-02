Sports

Champions League: Havertz, Saka Help Arsenal Blank Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 - In Pics

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outclassed his former team Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 Champions League victory with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scoring in the first half for the Gunners on Wednesday (October 2, 2024). PSG coach Luis Enrique’s gamble on leaving Ousmane Dembele out did not pay off. Having drawn their Champions League opener at Atalanta last month, Arsenal got their first win on the board at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal FC vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

PSG players applaud their fans at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

1/9
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal FC
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal FC Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center, celebrates after teammate Bukayo Saka scored their side's second goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

2/9
Champions League
Champions League Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center, scores the opening goal past PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

3/9
Champions League 2024
Champions League 2024 Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, center, attempts a shot at goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

4/9
Champions League: Arsenal FC vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League: Arsenal FC vs Paris Saint-Germain Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

PSG's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a shot from Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

5/9
Champions League 2024: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal FC
Champions League 2024: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal FC Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

A shot from PSG's Joao Neves, foreground right, hits the bar during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

6/9
PSGs Willian Pacho
PSG's Willian Pacho Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

PSG's Willian Pacho jumps for the ball with Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right. during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

7/9
Arsenals Kai Havertz
Arsenal's Kai Havertz Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Kai Havertz grabs the shirt of PSG's Joao Neves during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England,

8/9
Arsenals William Saliba
Arsenal's William Saliba Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's William Saliba steps on the foot of PSG's Bradley Barcola during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

9/9
PSGs Marquinhos
PSG's Marquinhos Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

PSG's Marquinhos fights for the ball with Arsenal's Kai Havertz during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Arsenal stadium in London, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Qatar Vs Denmark Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Kenya Vs Kuwait Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: INA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Tim Southee Quits New Zealand Test Captaincy; Tom Latham To Lead Kiwis For India Tour
  5. Babar Azam Resigns: Who Will Be Pakistan's Next White-Ball Captain?
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Decide Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match; Fine Likely
  2. Champions League: Havertz, Saka Help Arsenal Blank Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 - In Pics
  3. Sunderland 2-0 Derby County: Jobe's Stunning Goal Lifts Team To Top Of EFL Championship Table
  4. Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Doubtful For Champions League Clash, Coach Vincent Reveals
  5. Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Fabian Schar's Penalty Clinches Smooth Progress In EFL Cup
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  2. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  3. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  4. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. iPhone Craze: Man Buys Phone On COD, Kills Delivery Agent; Woman Held With 26 Phones At IGI Airport
  2. 'Avoid Travel, Exercise Caution': Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Nationals In Israel Amid Tension
  3. J&K's Storied 'Durbar Move' Turns Poll Issue
  4. The Jamaat's Strategic Comeback
  5. The Shifting Nature of 'Delhi's Agents' In Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Blasts Near Israeli Embassy In Copenhagen; Airlines Extend Flight Suspension
  2. Hurricane Helene: Two Tennessee Factory Workers Died After Being Swept In Flood, Death Toll Passes 150
  3. US Vice Presidential Debate: What Was Discussed And Who Won
  4. 'Will Be Stopped Sooner Or Later': Turkey's Erdogan Warns Israel, Compares Netanyahu To Hitler
  5. Disruption In Disguise: The Houthis' Solidarity With Palestine
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3