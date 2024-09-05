Sports

Armand Duplantis Vs Karsten Warholm, Exhibition Race: Pole Vaulter Wins 100m Race In Zurich - In Pics

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Armand Duplantis defeated Olympic champ Karsten Warholm in an exhibition 100m ace in Zurich on Wednesday. The pole vaulter finished ahead of his Norwegian opponent with a timing of 10.37 seconds, whereas Warholm clocked 10.47 seconds. Warholm, who is Norwegian, will have to don the Swedish vest at the Diamond League.