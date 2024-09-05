Sports

Armand Duplantis Vs Karsten Warholm, Exhibition Race: Pole Vaulter Wins 100m Race In Zurich - In Pics

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Armand Duplantis defeated Olympic champ Karsten Warholm in an exhibition 100m ace in Zurich on Wednesday. The pole vaulter finished ahead of his Norwegian opponent with a timing of 10.37 seconds, whereas Warholm clocked 10.47 seconds. Warholm, who is Norwegian, will have to don the Swedish vest at the Diamond League.

Armand Duplantis vs Karsten Warholm Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Armand Duplantis, left, of Sweden, and Karsten Warholm, of Norway, pose after a 100 meters sprint at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

Karsten Warholm vs Armand Duplantis
Karsten Warholm vs Armand Duplantis Photo: Keystone, Michael Buholzer/via AP

Armand Duplantis, left, of Sweden, and Karsten Warholm of Norway pose after the men's 100 meters sprint at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

Switzerland Diamond League Athletics
Switzerland Diamond League Athletics Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Armand Duplantis, right, of Sweden, races against Karsten Warholm, of Norway, in a 100 meters sprint at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

IAAF Diamond League Athletics Meet
IAAF Diamond League Athletics Meet Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Armand Duplantis, right, of Sweden, crosses the finish line front of Karsten Warholm, of Norway, during a 100 meters sprint at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

Diamond League Athletics Meet
Diamond League Athletics Meet Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Armand Duplantis, right, of Sweden, races against Karsten Warholm, of Norway, in a 100 meters sprint at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

Diamond League Athletics Switzerland
Diamond League Athletics Switzerland Photo: Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Armand Duplantis, right, of Sweden, races ahead of Karsten Warholm, of Norway, during a 100 meters sprint at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Zurich, Switzerland.

