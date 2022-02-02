Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Alex Hales Says 'England’s Decision To Cancel Pakistan Tour In 2021 Made Zero Sense’

Alex Hales pointed out that Pakistan cricket team had toured to England during COVID, helping the ECB 'massively'.

Alex Hales Says 'England’s Decision To Cancel Pakistan Tour In 2021 Made Zero Sense’
Alex Hales is in his second stint with Islamabad United in PSL 2022. Pakistan Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 2:59 pm

Acquainted with playing in Pakistan, English batter Alex Hales says the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to pull out of the country's tour last year made 'zero sense' to him. (More Cricket News)

Hales, who is playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), did not agree with ECB'S move to withdraw weeks before the tour scheduled for October last year, citing security concerns.

Related stories

Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022: 'Won’t be Surprised If Someone Opts Out', Says Josh Hazlewood

Rohit Sharma’s Biggest Challenge As Captain Will Be To Remain Fit: Ajit Agarkar

"That decision to cancel that tour made absolutely no sense," Hales, a white ball specialist, told Geo TV.

"Especially after Pakistan came to England during COVID and helped out the ECB massively. So for them to cancel that tour made absolutely zero sense to me."

"It was only a short tour, only a few T20s so it made no sense."

Pakistan A Great Place To Play Cricket: Hales

Now in his fifth season at the PSL, including two seasons disrupted by the pandemic, Hales has more experience of playing in Pakistan than most English cricketers.

"I've been here four or five times now and get looked after really well," Hales said.

"Every time we come here, the people are very hospitable and cricket is always really good. The fans here are crazy for it. So, it's a great place to come and play cricket, I absolutely feel safe."

Hales is in his second stint with Islamabad United, having won the league once with Karachi Kings in the past. He has been one of the league's standout openers, averaging over 44 at a strike rate close to 150.

The ECB and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have since rescheduled that tour and England are now slated to visit Pakistan twice later this year. 

They are first scheduled to arrive in September for a seven-match T20I series, in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia, following which they will visit again for a three-Test series in November-December.

Hales is not a certainty in the England T20 squad for that tour but he is contend at the moment, saying his stats are up there with the best in the world.

"I'm just enjoying my cricket a lot more now," he said. 

"I'm into my 30s now so I guess I've matured over the last few years away from the game. I feel like I'm playing the best standard of cricket I (have) played in my life and hopefully, I can keep up for the next few years.

"I think my stats are right up there with the best in the world. So, you know, hopefully, that chance comes around again."

Tags

Sports Cricket England's Tour Of Pakistan 2021 England National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team England Vs Pakistan England And Wales Cricket Board Alex Hales
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

New Zealand All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Receives ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021

New Zealand All-rounder Daryl Mitchell Receives ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2021

ICC Men’s T20 Rankings: KL Rahul Moves A Place Up To 4th In Batting Charts, Virat Kohli Static At 10th

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 9 Live

NZ Vs SA: Keegan Petersen Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour After Testing COVID Positive

South Africa Coach Mark Boucher’s Racism Case Hearing Postponed Until May

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths