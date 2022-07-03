Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Alex Ambrose, India U-17 Women’s Football Team Assistant Coach, Sacked For Sexual Misconduct

The Indian U-17 women’s football team are currently on an exposure trip to Europe ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign which the country is hosting later this year.

Alex Ambrose was brought back from Europe immediately after a report was filed against him. AIFF

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 2:41 pm

India U-17 women’s football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sacked on Monday following allegations of sexual misconduct during their Europe tour. After the complaint was filed to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the football body quickly brought Ambrose back two days ago. (More Football News)

The news of Ambrose being sacked was announced by Dr. S.Y.Quraishi, who is a key member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court, that is running the AIFF currently. Quraishi tweeted about the development.

“Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct,” he tweeted. Quraishi also added that further action is underway. The Indian team are currently on an exposure trip to Europe under head coach Thomas Dennerby ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India later this year.

Hosts India are drawn Pool A alongside Brazil, Morocco and United States. Dennerby took the reins of the India U-17 women’s team earlier this year. According to sources, it was Dennerby, who himself was a witness to the ‘incident’ and immediately informed the AIFF.

“After Dennerby sent a report from Europe, the CoA acted immediately and informed the SAI. The culprit was called back without wasting any time. Ambrose is also set to face criminal charges since the girl is a minor,” the source said.

Sexual harassment cases are emerging in Indian sports, intermittently. Recently a female cyclist accused the national coach of inappropriate behavior during a training trip to Slovenia. The coach was sacked and is facing a detailed investigation.

A female sailor had also accused the accompanying coach of making her uncomfortable during an exposure abroad.

