FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Draw: India In Group A With Brazil, USA, Morocco - Check Complete Details

Hosts India will open their campaign against the USA in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 opener in a Group A encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on October 11. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 draw concluded in Zurich on Friday. (More Football News)

India’s second match is against Morocco on October 14 (Friday) while they play powerhouse Brazil three days later. India will play all their Group A games at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Defending champions Spain have been clubbed with China, Mexico and Colombia in Group C.

Group B consists of Germany, Nigeria, Chile and New Zealand. Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France constitute Group D. North Korea are the most successful team in the tournament having won the title twice in 2008 and 2016. They also finished runners-up in 2012.

Japan, South Korea and France have one title each in their cabinet. Bhubaneswar, Navi Mumbai (DY Patil Stadium) and Goa (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) are the three venues for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

📅 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬 ✍️



FIFA #U17WWC debut 🔜 and an opportunity for all involved to #KickOffTheDream 🎇 pic.twitter.com/jLQpXlp79m — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2022

The quarterfinals of the competition will be held in Navi Mumbai and Goa (October 21 and 22), followed by the semifinals in Goa (October 26).

Being the hosts, India were an automatic selection in Group A. There will be 24 group games among the 16 qualified teams. All the venues will be hosting double headers in the group stage of the tournament.

This is a tournament for players born between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2007. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have confirmed the updated host cities.

India are hosting the women’s tournament for the first time in history. Earlier, the country hosted its first-ever FIFA tournament back in 2017 when England emerged as U-17 champions beating Spain in the final.

The India U-17 team are currently in Italy competing in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament. The tournament will serve India as preparation before FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022. India lost 0-7 to Italy in their first match and will take Chile on Friday.

The Netherlands are the other team in the four-nation tourney.

Groups

Group A: India, USA, Morocco, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France

