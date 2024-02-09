Africa Cup Of Nations 2023: South Africa Coach Hugo Broos Denounces Third-Place Playoff Ahead Of DR Congo Clash

He's proud of his team's Africa Cup Of Nations campaign, but South Africa coach Hugo Broos feels there's little point in having the third-place playoff match between two sides disappointed not to be in the final. (More Football News)

“If you ask my advice, this game should not be played,” Broos said Friday. “The most important thing in a tournament like this is No. 1. If you are No. 3 or No. 4 tomorrow, for me it's exactly the same because this is only for specifics.”