Ivory Coast players, top center, celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Ivory Coast won the match 1-0.
Ivory Coast's Sebastien Haller celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
DR Congo's Gael Kakuta, right, battles for the ball with Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy, left and Ivory Coast's Jean-Thierry Lazare Amani battle for the ball during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Ivory Coast's Jonathan Bamba tries to take the ball around during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's Alhassan Yusuf, is tackled by South Africa's Teboho Mokoena, during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, celebrates after William Troost-Ekong, scored their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.
Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong, scores his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.
South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole tries to block Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel, during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.