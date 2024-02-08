Sports

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Finals: Ivory Coast Beat DR Congo, Nigeria Edge South Africa

Sebastien Haller fired hosts Ivory Coast into the Africa Cup of Nations final against old rivals Nigeria with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Associated Press reports. Haller netted when his volley from Max Gradel’s cross bounced before going in under the crossbar in the 65th minute, setting off wild celebrations in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty earlier to send Nigeria to the final with a 4-2 shootout victory over South Africa, after their semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time.