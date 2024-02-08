Sports

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Finals: Ivory Coast Beat DR Congo, Nigeria Edge South Africa

Sebastien Haller fired hosts Ivory Coast into the Africa Cup of Nations final against old rivals Nigeria with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Associated Press reports. Haller netted when his volley from Max Gradel’s cross bounced before going in under the crossbar in the 65th minute, setting off wild celebrations in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty earlier to send Nigeria to the final with a 4-2 shootout victory over South Africa, after their semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time.

February 8, 2024

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Ivory Coast players, top center, celebrate after winning the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Ivory Coast won the match 1-0.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Ivory Coast's Sebastien Haller celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

DR Congo's Gael Kakuta, right, battles for the ball with Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy, left and Ivory Coast's Jean-Thierry Lazare Amani battle for the ball during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Ivory Coast's Jonathan Bamba tries to take the ball around during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Ivory Coast and DR Congo, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Nigeria vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Nigeria vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's Alhassan Yusuf, is tackled by South Africa's Teboho Mokoena, during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Nigeria vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, celebrates after William Troost-Ekong, scored their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Nigeria vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong, scores his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.

Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Final: Nigeria vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole tries to block Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel, during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa, at the Peace of Bouake stadium in Bouake Bouake, Ivory Coast.

