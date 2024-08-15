Sports

AFC Champions League Two: East Bengal Knocked Out After 2-3 Defeat Against Altyn Asyr - In Pics

East Bengal was eliminated from the AFC Champions League Two by Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr after losing 3-2 in the preliminary round match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Despite initially taking the lead, Altyn Asyr scored three consecutive goals to secure a lead that East Bengal could not overcome. As a result, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal's big city rivals, are now the only Indian side remaining in the AFC Champions League Two.