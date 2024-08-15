Sports

AFC Champions League Two: East Bengal Knocked Out After 2-3 Defeat Against Altyn Asyr - In Pics

East Bengal was eliminated from the AFC Champions League Two by Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr after losing 3-2 in the preliminary round match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Despite initially taking the lead, Altyn Asyr scored three consecutive goals to secure a lead that East Bengal could not overcome. As a result, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal's big city rivals, are now the only Indian side remaining in the AFC Champions League Two.

AFC Champions League 2: East Bengal vs Asyr FC Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Players of Altyn Asyr FC celebrate a goal during their AFC Champions League 2 match against East Bengal FC at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata.

1/4
AFC Champions League 2: Asyr FC vs East Bengal
AFC Champions League 2: Asyr FC vs East Bengal Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Players of Altyn Asyr FC celebrate a goal during their AFC Champions League 2 match against East Bengal FC and at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata.

2/4
AFC Champions League Two: East Bengal vs Asyr FC
AFC Champions League Two: East Bengal vs Asyr FC Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Players of East Bengal FC and Altyn Asyr FC vie for the ball during their AFC Champions League 2 match at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata.

3/4
AFC Champions League Two: Asyr FC vs East Bengal
AFC Champions League Two: Asyr FC vs East Bengal Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Players of Altyn Asyr FC celebrate a goal during their AFC Champions League 2 match against East Bengal FC at VYBK Stadium, in Kolkata.

4/4
Asyr FC vs East Bengal
Asyr FC vs East Bengal Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Altyn Asyr FC(TKM) goalkeeper Batyr Babayev saves a goal from East Bengal forward Cleiton Augusto (10) during AFC Champions League- 2 match, in Kolkata.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Central Contract: Devon Conway, Finn Allen Opt Out To Focus On Franchise Cricket
  2. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says India Will Not Host WC Amidst Bangladesh Turmoil
  3. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  5. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
Football News
  1. Athletic Bilbao Vs Getafe, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Opening Fixture Of La Liga 2024-25 On Tv And Online
  2. Real Madrid Had To 'Suffer' In Super Cup Triumph, Says Boss Carlo Ancelotti
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Makes Real Madrid Heavy Favourites To Repeat As Champions
  4. Spanish La Liga 2024-25 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  5. Manchester United Vs Fulham, English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUN Vs FUL On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Survives On Hardcourt Return In First Game Since Paris Olympics
  2. Jiri Lehecka Stuns Daniil Medvedev To Reach Last 16 Of Cincinnati Open
  3. US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka, Thiem - All You Need To Know About Grand Slam Wild Cards
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  5. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Police On Hunt After Banned Outfit ULFA(I) Claims To Have Planted 24 Bombs
  2. Odisha Announces 1-Day Menstrual Leave Policy For Women Employees
  3. Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Yatra Route, Pilgrimage Resumes From Alternate Path
  4. Nalin Prabhat, Decorated 1992 Batch IPS Officer, To Be Next J&K Police DGP
  5. PM Modi Delivers Longest-Ever Independence Day Speech
Entertainment News
  1. Blake Lively Alleges Justin Baldoni Fat Shamed Her And 'Kissed Her For Too Long' During 'It Ends With Us' Shoot: Report
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Breaks 11-Year Paid Preview Record Of 'Chennai Express'
  3. Gena Rowlands Passes Away: 'The Notebook' And 'Another Woman' Actor Dies At 94
  4. BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September
  5. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
US News
  1. Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
World News
  1. After Thavisin's Ouster, Thailand's Populist Pheu Thai Party Gets Endorsements For PM Candidate
  2. What Is MPox, Which Countries Has It Spread To And Is There A Vaccine? | FAQs Answered
  3. Deadly Wildfire Of Greece Engulfs Scores Of Houses, Several Countries Send Aid
  4. 3 Years Of Taliban Rule In Afghanistan - Recalling The Fall Of Kabul
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Declares Emergency In Another Region; Kyiv Says Advance Into Kursk 'Going Well'
Latest Stories
  1. WHO Declares MPox A Global Health Emergency For Second Time In 2 Years
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Crime Scene Not Touched', Says Police On Claims Of Vandalisation
  3. Punishment For Crime Against Women, Trans Rights: PM Modi's Ambitious I-Day Speech | Top Quotes
  4. Rajpal Yadav's Shahjahanpur House Sealed By Bank For Non-Repayment Of Rs 11 Crore Loan
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks To Resume; Khamenei Warns Of 'Divine Wrath' If Iran Does Not Attack Israel
  6. DSP Himayun Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh Conferred Gallantry Awards | The Tales Of Bravery
  7. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut And Others Demand Justice For The Victim
  8. Horoscope For August 15, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign