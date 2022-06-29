Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
AFC Asian Cup 2023: Bidding Deadline For New Host Extended After China's Pullout

China gave up the hosting rights of the AFC Asian Cup due to COVID-19 risks. The AFC extended a deadline to July 15 from June 30 for member federations to show interest.

South Korea has expressed interest in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
South Korea has expressed interest in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2023. File Photo

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 4:00 pm

Countries wanting to replace China as host of football’s 2023 Asian Cup were given extra time to prepare a bid by the Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday. The AFC said it extended a deadline to July 15 from June 30 for member federations to show interest. (More Football News)

South Korea has said it wants to host the 24-nation tournament which was due to kick off in June next year. The four-yearly Asian Cup is typically played in January.

China gave up last month the 2023 hosting rights it was awarded in 2019, making it the latest international sports event canceled in the pandemic amid the country’s “zero-COVID” policy.

The 2023 host is being chosen during a lengthy bidding process for the 2027 Asian Cup which shapes as a contest between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. India and Iran have also bid.

The AFC executive committee is set to pick the 2023 host this year, before member federations vote for the 2027 host early next year.

