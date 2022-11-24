Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Abu Dhabi T10 2022-23: Nicolas Pooran Half Century Powers Deccan Gladiators To A Win Over Abu Dhabi

West Indies keeper-batsman Nicolas Pooran scored a half century against Abu Dhabi to help Deccan Gladiators clinch a win in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Nicolas Pooran played a fine knock of 77 against Team Abu Dhabi.
Nicolas Pooran played a fine knock of 77 against Team Abu Dhabi. Twitter (CWI)

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 2:35 pm

Nicholas Pooran cracked a breezy unbeaten half-century to lead Deccan Gladiators to a 35-run win over Team Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi T10 here. Pooran's 77-run knock was studded with eight sixes and five boundaries as Deccan Gladiators posted  an impressive 134 for 6 (More Cricket News)

Team Abu Dhabi's batting failed to rise to the challenges as Deccan Gladiatrs bowlers restricted them 99 for 6 in the second match of the opening day of the tournament at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat, Pooran began aggressively hitting Naveen Ul Haq’s back-to-back sixes. In the second over, he slammed Andrew Tye’s fourth, fifth and sixth ball of the first over for boundaries. 

The fourth over turned out to be eventful one with Peter Hatzoglou striking twice. He first bowled Kohler-Cadmore for 13 and a ball later he had Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina caught by Tye at long on for a duck.  But Pooran continued to hit sixes and fours to take his side past the 100-run mark.

Alex Hales, fresh from his heroics in the T20 World Cup, hit the first six of the Team Abu Dhabi innings,  smacking Josh Little over deep point. UAE pacer Zahoor Khan took the prized wicket of Hales in the third over, having him caught by Little at deep point for 8. 

James Vince, who came in, began by hitting two consecutive boundaries off Zahoor. He lit up hopes with two sixes and a boundary off David Wiese in the fifth over that yielded them 19 runs.

At the half way stage, Team Abu Dhabi was 58 for 2. A lot rested on Vince, but Little trapped him leg before for 37. With 50 runs needed in 12 balls, Deccan Gladiators' chances were as good as over.

Brief Scores:

Deccan Gladiators: 134 for 6 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 77 not out, Odean Smith 23; Peter Hatzoglou 2 /12) 

Team Abu Dhabi: 99 for 6 in 10 overs (James Vince 37, Fabian Allen 26 not out, Tom Helm 2/11). 

