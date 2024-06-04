Stake.com is emerging as a leading online cryptocurrency betting brand around the world, and with good reason. For starters, our Stake.com review revealed an amazing introductory bonus to new players upon signing up and entering the exclusive promo bonus code TOPVIPBONUS.
The deposit bonus gives you up to a 200% match on your first deposit, capped at $2,000. This ultimately gives you a head start on exploring the gaming library and all ongoing promotions. We'll discuss the payment methods offered by this operator, the sports selection, customer support channels, website design, and more.
Overall Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Pros and Cons
Pros:
Welcome bonus code “TOPVIPBONUS”
Popular and niche sports
Ongoing sports betting promotions
Competitive odds
Cons:
No app at this time
Stake.com Promo & Bonus Code
Stake.com's welcome bonus is undoubtedly one of the best we've seen in the online crypto betting industry. This introductory offer gives new members a 200% match on their first deposit. The bonus offer is capped at $2,000, and in order to claim the offer, you need to enter the Stake promo code TOPVIPBONUS.
When it comes to signing up and taking advantage of this offer, you need to make a deposit to receive your bonus money. So, if you deposit $100, Stake.com will match your $100 deposit with an additional $200 worth of bonus credits. That means you'll have $300 in which to wager while playing your desired sports on the platform. This is undoubtedly one of the most generous bonuses by any standard.
Some important things to take note of when claiming the bonus offer is that you should always read the terms and conditions. The Terms & Conditions (T&Cs) will clearly outline exactly how the Welcome Bonus works, including how much you need to wager, how long you'll have to wager your deposit + bonus, and it will also make you aware of sports that do not count or contribute towards the wagering requirements.
Rating 4.8/ 5.0
Stake.com Review: Is Stake.com legal?
If you're interested in signing up to the Stake.com platform, you may be asking "Is Stake legit?" Well, that's a good question. Stake.com is considered a secure and trustworthy online betting brand because it has an official license from Curaçao Gaming. That said, it's not easy for online cryptocurrency gambling companies to secure authorization from this gambling authority due to the fact that cryptocurrency is fairly new in the eyes of gambling regulations. However, Stake.com has managed to do exactly this.
Stake.com is also a verified member of the Crypto Gambling Foundation, which ensures fairness and transparency when paying on the platform. So aside from holding a relevant license and being regulated by a reputable gambling authority, you can rest assured that all of the betting markets on the Stake platform are designed with season and beginner bettors in mind.
Aside from securing a license, Stake.com has gone the extra mile to include various safety and security features on its platform. One of the most notable security features is two-factor authentication, which ultimately keeps your account safe and secure from unauthorized parties.
That said, the above information tells me that Stake.com has quite a stellar reputation in the online cryptocurrency space and is a platform for both new and seasoned gamblers.
Does Stake.com pay real money?
It is definitely possible to win real money at Stake.com as it is an online cryptocurrency gambling platform. That said, you will need to make a real money deposit before you can start playing on the platform. And considering the outstanding welcome bonus offered to players, you'll receive a 200% match on any amount that you deposit.
Once you've made a deposit and received your bonus credits, there are a number of ways that you can win money on this platform, and it all boils down to exploring the various aspects of Stake.com. This includes exploring their sports betting and ongoing promotions, which we'll explain in further detail below.
How to win money on Stake.com
When you start betting on sports at Stake.com, it's important to understand the rules of your bonus. Check which sports you can bet on to meet the requirements. Bet on sports with high RTP (Return to Player) to lose less. Watch out for the minimum bet for each sport to stay within your budget. Use daily and weekly promotions to win more money. The more you bet and play, the higher you'll go in the VIP levels. This gets you access to special bonuses and events.
Stake.com payment methods
Our Stake.com review found that the operator does not impose minimum and maximum deposit limits when you use any of the cryptocurrencies. Therefore, you are 100% free to deposit as little or as much as you would like. The only thing you need to take note of are sending fees that may be applied by your cryptocurrency wallet. Additionally, Stake.com does not impose any fees for deposits; however, these fees may be imposed by the exchange service or wallet that you're using.
While Stake.com has over two dozen cryptocurrency payment methods available, we've listed the most popular cryptocurrency payment methods below, including the minimum withdrawal amounts, fees, and transfer time. For a full list of all the supported withdrawal options, you can refer to the help page at Stake.com.
Rating 4.8/ 5.0
Stake.com payout Review
Based on our Stake.com review, we're pleased to say that the withdrawal process on this operator's site is smooth and efficient. Existing users highlighted the fast processing times for withdrawals. When using cryptocurrency, which is standard, withdrawals are received within a matter of minutes or hours.
Additionally, the use of cryptocurrency for payouts ensures that withdrawals are convenient, direct, and secure. The operator also has a clear and upfront approach to the process when it comes to minimum and maximum deposits and withdrawals, as well as all associated fees. Moreover, they have a quite comprehensive help section that provides guides on how to deposit and withdraw on this platform quickly and easily.
Does Stake.com really pay and Is Stake.com safe?
According to our Stake.com review as well as hundreds of other reviews on authority sites such as Trustpilot, Stake.com does indeed pay out. Additionally, as highlighted earlier, their withdrawal process has been streamlined to ensure that both seasoned and new gamblers can manage the process.
In addition to this, Stake is a licensed and regulated platform, and is also a member of the Crypto Gambling Authority, which focuses on responsible gambling for all players. So considering they endorse responsible gambling, it would be contradictory if they didn't pay out their player’s winnings.
But as we mentioned earlier, there haven’t been complaints that Stake does not pay out their members. In some cases, there may be delays based on a number of factors and even then, you may reach out to the 24/7 Live chat channel for help.
How to cashout on Stake.com
Withdrawing your winnings is as simple and straightforward as possible on Stake.com. You should note that payouts are only done in cryptocurrencies, so you cannot have your winnings transferred to your bank account or credit card.
Below we'll outline these simple steps that you need to take to gain access to your Stake.com winnings:
Step 1: Initiate your withdrawal
Start by logging onto your account, click on "Wallet," and thereafter select the "Withdraw" option.
Step 2: Select your withdrawal method
Next, you'll need to choose the specific cryptocurrency you want your winnings paid out as. You should also note that you can only withdraw your winnings via a cryptocurrency wallet and not directly into your bank account.
Step 3: Enter your wallet address
Next, you'll need to enter your destination address, which is the address where you want to receive your funds (your cryptocurrency wallet address).
Step 4: Enter the withdrawal amount
In this step, you need to enter the amount you'd like to withdraw. Afterward, you'll need to proceed with the two-factor authentication step if you have activated it on your account. If you haven't activated the two-factor authentication function, a code will be sent to your email, and you'll need to enter this code on Stake.com during this step.
In the event that you signed up to the platform using Twitch, Facebook, or Gmail, you'll need to re-enter your login data by simply clicking on the "Verified with Google" quote.
Aside from that, it's as simple as that to withdraw your winnings from the operator's site. In the event that you are faced with any challenges or delays during the withdrawal process, you are free to reach out to the operator's live chat option and chat to a representative who will assist you through this process.
Rating 4.8/ 5.0
Available sports at Stake.com
One of the standout features of Stake.com is its sports betting options. All in all, the operator hosts multiple sports for players to enjoy. This includes a large selection of popular sports, niche sports, and esports, as well as various tournaments and promotions.
We’ve included a table with the main sports categories below:
|
Popular Sports
|
Other Sports
|
American Football (NFL)
|
Cricket
|
Basketball (NBA)
|
Golf
|
Baseball (MLB)
|
Rugby
|
Hockey (NHL)
|
Darts
|
Soccer (EPL Champions League etc.)
|
Motor Sports (Formula 1 NASCAR)
|
Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)
|
eSports (League of Legends CS
Dota 2)
Below, we're going to tell you more about the selection of sports offered by Stake.com:
Aside from the most popular sports betting options including American football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer, Stake.com's sportsbook offers a number of unusual sports for players to bet on. Let's take a closer look at them below:
Darts
Stake.com offers a number of darts events for players, whether you enjoy betting on the Ali Pali, World Matchplay, or the PDC World Championships, it's available at Stake.com.
Snooker
Snooker is probably one of the most popular indoor sports in the world and it's also an excellent game to watch and wager on. Snooker betting options are available here, and you can bet on the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan or Mark Selby while they compete in the Triple Crown events.
Ski Jumping
One of the most contested winter sports, ski jumping is available at Stake.com. It's been a standard offering at the Winter Olympics for decades. Now, you can bet on events at hills across Europe, including the Vikersund Ski Flying Hill in Norway, where the current world record is held.
Water Polo
Water polo is not just an exciting sport in the United States, but in other countries around the world too. Stake.com hosts a number of national and international tournaments where players have the option to back their favorite water polo teams.
Aside from this list of unique sports to bet on, some of the other unusual categories offered at Stake.com include Gaelic football, surfing, biathlon, footsall, floorball, and much more.
Rating 4.9/ 5.0
Does Stake.com have an app?
During our Stake.com review, we found that this operator did not have a downloadable mobile app. However, on the plus side, that meant we could skip the additional step of downloading an app and consequently avoid the inconvenience of using up space on our phone. So, while some players may look at this as a negative, we chose to look at it in a positive light.
That's right, the fact that there is no mobile app does not limit your gaming in any way. That's purely because the desktop version of the Stake.com site translates extremely well on mobile devices. So, whether you are using an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, the website adjusts itself to the mobile browser, showing that you can navigate all aspects of the site with ease and simplicity.
Additionally, all aspects of the desktop version of the site are available on the mobile browser; however, the layout may be changed a bit, but all of the features are still there. So, irrespective of whether you are looking to deposit, bet on your favorite sports or leagues, or take advantage of ongoing promotions, you can easily do so right from the mobile browser from absolutely anywhere.
Rating 4.9/ 5.0
Stake.com customer support
The operator has taken the necessary steps to ensure that all members of Stake.com have access to customer service. Currently, they offer live chat support, which is available 24/7. So, if you ever have a question or query that needs immediate attention, feel free to click on the live chat icon, which is visible on every screen on this operator's site. The representatives behind the live chat are extremely helpful and usually resolve concerns and queries within a matter of minutes.
Alternatively, if you have a less critical query that doesn't need immediate attention, you can reach out to the email address, which is support@stake.com. Email responses will typically take longer than the live chat; however, you should not wait longer than 12 to 24 hours for a response.
Before attempting to reach out for live chat support or the email support option, feel free to proceed to the help section on the site, which consists of frequently asked questions complete with answers. You may just find that your question or concern is already addressed there, and you'll skip the additional step of reaching out to support.
Rating 4.8/ 5.0
Website design at Stake.com
It's important for any platform you choose to play at to have an intuitive design. Stake.com's review proved that this operator has gone the extra mile to prioritize ease of use for its members. We noticed that the website was clean and organized, with not too many graphics distracting me from our purpose. Therefore, the simple design with the dark theme and 2D cartoon graphics was enough to give me an enjoyable and pleasant experience.
Additionally, all of the features we were looking for could be accessed directly from the home screen. Thanks to the panel that is located on the left side of Stake.com's screen, this panel includes tabs that will take you to various sections of the site, including the top sports selection.
You can also access your profile, as well as the promotions page, equally from the left panel. There's also a tab that says "VIP Club" here and gives you access to your VIP status and more. Aside from the live chat icon being visible on the bottom right-hand side of the screen, there's also a search function at the top right, which allows you to search for specific sports, be it niche sports or esports.
Rating 4.8/ 5.0
Who owns Stake.com?
While conducting our Stake.com review, we learned that Stake.com is owned and operated by Medium Rare NV. This company is headquartered in Curaçao. The founders of Stake.com are Ed Craven, an Australian entrepreneur who co-founded this platform as well as another one known as Kick. Ed Craven also established PrimeDice, a cryptocurrency-based online dice game, back in 2013. A few years later, he teamed up with Bijan Tehranwe and launched EasyRoll, another company specializing in online gaming titles. This platform was established in 2017 in partnership with Bijan Tehrani, an American co-founder of Stake.com.
How to delete a Stake.com account?
If you no longer wish to engage on the Stake.com platform, there is an option to delete your account. Deleting your Stake.com account involves a few steps, and below we'll outline those steps and show you exactly how to close your Stake account.
Step 1: Send an email to support
The first step in the process includes composing an email to the support team at Stake.com. The email needs to state in simple terms that you want to delete or close your Stake.com account. Additionally, you'll need to send the email from the same email address that you used when signing up on the platform. This step will help the support team avoid confusion and also speed up the process.
Step 2: Confirm you want to delete your account
After receiving your email request, the customer support team will reach out to you and ask you to confirm your request to close your account. In some cases, they might ask you a few questions to verify your identity and just make sure that no one is impersonating you. Therefore, you need to answer any additional questions asked as it is a necessary step to ensure the security of your account. After completing these steps, your Stake.com account will be deleted permanently.
Please take note that this step is irreversible. Once your account has been deleted, you simply cannot go back and log into it. The process will involve you signing up for a new account with the operator all over again.
Stake.com Review Conclusion
Stake.com offers a huge gaming library primarily comprising slots; however, their selection of Stake Originals is what keeps players coming back for more. The deposit match bonus of 200% up to $2,000, is a major draw for this operator, and in our opinion, a bonus that all new players should take advantage of. When it comes to a mobile app, there isn't one; however, the site translates well to mobile devices and is so usable you have the option to wager on the go.
Aside from that, the operator provides 24/7 live chat support to members, ensuring that you have help exactly when you need it. For those who enjoy the anonymity of using cryptocurrency, Stake.com is the ideal platform. So, if you're looking for a unique and feature-rich sports gaming site, this Stake.com review has proven that this platform definitely is one to consider.
Stake.com Review FAQs
Does Stake.com have minimum and maximum withdrawal and deposit limits?
According to the Stake.com site, they do not currently have minimum or maximum deposit limits; however, they do state that this is subject to change. As it stands though, players are allowed to deposit as little or as much as they want. When it comes to withdrawals, there may be a limit imposed on minimum withdrawal amounts, and for up-to-date information on this, feel free to reach out to support.
Is Stake.com safe?
Stake.com is fully licensed and regulated by a gambling authority in Curaçao. Additionally, the operator is a member of the Crypto Gambling Foundation, which ensures transparency and fairness in gambling. So, for the fact that they are licensed and regulated and belong to a reputable gambling foundation, not to mention they've never received any public complaints, Stake.com appears to be a safe platform.
Can you win real money at Stake.com?
Yes, you can win real money at Stake.com simply because this is a real money gambling platform. Additionally, it's one of the leading cryptocurrency gambling sites in the world. Since the primary options involve cryptocurrencies, this is a great option for those who like to gamble while remaining anonymous. However, if you're used to fiat payments, they do offer a couple of fiat payment options; however, all winnings are paid out in cryptocurrencies.
Can you gamble at Stake.com from anywhere in the world?
While Stake.com is available worldwide, they do restrict players from certain countries. This is mainly done due to compliance reasons, so it's always a good idea to check with your local gambling authorities before trying to sign up and engage on this operator's site. For a comprehensive list of all prohibited countries, you can proceed to the help section of the site and simply search for "prohibited countries."
