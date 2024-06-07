Plugin & Play

Binance Coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), Rollblock (RBLK): Cryptos To Lead The 2024 Bull Run

Binance Coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), and Rollblock (RBLK) have emerged as frontrunners poised to dominate the anticipated 2024 bull run. These three coins have stood out due to their unique resilience within the crypto market, offering investors a better ROI.

Crypto Bull Run
info_icon

Binance Coin (BNB) and Polkadot (DOT) have both been recording impressive surges within the crypto market. Binance Coin managed to hit an all-time high, surpassing the $700 mark, as Polkadot enhanced its decentralization within its ecosystem with the launch of PolkaPort East.

Rollblock (RBLK), on the other hand, has also joined the list of top crypto coins leading the 2024 bull market, registering a 40% price surge in stage three of its presale. This best crypto investment token has also managed to raise over $700K in presale revenue while targeting the $1M mark by the end of June 2024.

Rollblock (RBLK) Grabs Whale Attention With 40% Returns

Rollblock (RBLK) has gained massive momentum in its presale stages, with the utility token increasing by 40% in just its third presale stage. As investors prepare for additional gains, many are also doubling down to maximize their returns in Rollblock’s early presale stages.

Rollblock is already a market disruptor coin. It intends to replace the current casino systems using the best blockchain technology. By using GambleFi technology, Rollblock intends to solve issues related to security and transparency, offering its users a greater gambling experience.

The platform is already live and licensed, with over 150 game modes. These include casino classics, digital games, liver poker, and many more. All these games are also compatible with more than 20 cryptos. Moreover, Rollblock intends to add sports betting, which will further enhance its appeal within the gaming market.

One of the outstanding features that makes this token the best crypto investment option is its revenue share model. This model works by allocating up to 30% of its weekly revenue to purchasing RBLK tokens from the open market. After the purchase, half of the acquired RBLK tokens are completely removed from the market using a burning mechanism. The other half is then used for staking rewards. This approach ensures a limited supply of RBLK tokens, which could lead to a potential price increase making RBLK the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

Binance Coin (BNB) Surpass $700 Hitting an ATH

The Binance Coin (BNB), which is the native crypto of the Binance exchange, managed to surpass a major milestone by hitting the over $700 mark for the first time. This sudden rally in the price of Binance marks a new all-time high for this best crypto. Moreover, the market cap for BNB also followed a similar trend, surpassing the $100 billion mark. This outstanding valuation places BNB ahead of its traditional giants, including UBS, Starbucks, and Dell.

Despite Binance Coin's regulatory obstacles, this best crypto to buy has demonstrated remarkable resilience. With other cryptos, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, having dominated the crypto scene with outstanding record performances and the approval of new financial products, it's now time for BNB coin to capture investors’ attention.

Polkadot (DOT) Boosts Decentralization in Ecosystem Growth with PolkaPort Launch

Web3 Foundation, the entity supporting the growth of the DOT ecosystem, has awarded a grant to PolkaPort East. The Decentralized Futures grant is designed to further decentralize Polkadot while spearheading community, technical, and broader ecosystem adoption. PolkaPort East is an independent entity leading DOT's investor relations and growth initiatives centered on the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong.

Therefore, the grant will support PolkaPort East’s goals of leading investor growth and relations for Polkadot within the region. It’s also mandated to promote the Polkadot coin and its technology while acting as a key regional driver of capital within the ecosystem. This comes at a time when Polkadot's price has been experiencing a bullish streak, making it one of the best coins to invest in 2024.

Conclusion

Binance Coin, Polkadot, and Rollblock are the top crypto coins set to lead the 2024 bull run. These three coins have showcased an impressive surge, offering investors a chance to enjoy high returns on investment—a reason why they are the best cryptos to buy now.

Discover the exciting opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) presale today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

