Photo

DFB Pokal: Kane On Target As Bayern Win Comfortably - In Pics

Bayern Munich comfortably dispatched second-tier Ulm 4-0 in the German Cup on Friday but three other Bundesliga teams all needed extra time or penalties to overcome lower-tier opposition on a night of near upsets. Thomas Muller scored twice in the first 15 minutes for Bayern before Kingsley Coman and substitute Harry Kane added two more late on to give new coach Vincent Kompany a win in his first competitive game in charge.

DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller celebrate their win | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, left, Kingsley Coman, center, and Thomas Müller celebrate after a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm in Ulm, Germany.

2/8
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Bayerns Harry Kane a celebrates after match against Ulm
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's Harry Kane a celebrates after match against Ulm | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.

3/8
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Bayerns Harry Kane (9) scores a goal against Ulm
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Bayern's Harry Kane (9) scores a goal against Ulm | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) scores a goal during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm in Ulm, Germany.

4/8
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Bayern Munichs coach Vincent Kompany
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich's coach Vincent Kompany | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Bayern Munich's coach Vincent Kompany applauds his team during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.

5/8
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Fans set off pyrotechnics
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Fans set off pyrotechnics | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Fans set off pyrotechnics during a DFB Cup first round soccer match between Bayern Munich and Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.

6/8
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Thomas Müller celebrates after scoring a goal
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Thomas Müller celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller, second from left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.

7/8
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane sits on the bench
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane sits on the bench | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane sits on the bench during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm in Ulm, Germany.

8/8
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry, left, and Ulms Romario Rösch battle for the ball
DFB-Pokal Ulm vs Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry, left, and Ulm's Romario Rösch battle for the ball | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, left, and Ulm's Romario Rösch battle for the ball during a DFB Cup first round soccer match in Ulm, Germany.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  2. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  5. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
Football News
  1. Arsenal Vs Wolves: Gunners Team Up With Indian Rapper Hanumankind For A Special Promo - Watch
  2. Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics
  3. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  4. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  5. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Mob Vandalises Police Station In Jaipur Over Man's Death | Video
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Union Ministry Assures Protesting Doctors Of Their Demands Redressal
  3. 'Anti-Constitutional, Against Law': Siddaramaiah On Karnataka Governor's Prosecution Sanction Against Him
  4. Maharashtra: Woman Injuries Man's Private Parts With Metal Spatula For Indecent Behaviour
  5. UP: Teen Girl Raped By School Teacher, Dies After Months Of Treatment
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  2. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  3. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
US News
  1. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  2. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  3. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  4. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  5. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
World News
  1. Israel Attacks ‘Civilian Area’ In Southern Lebanon, Woman And Two Children Among 10 Killed
  2. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. French Pilot Dies After Jet Crashes Into Sea During Airshow | On Cam
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: IMA Strike Underway; Union Ministry Assures Protesting Doctors Of Their Demands Redressal
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know