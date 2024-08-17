Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, left, Kingsley Coman, center, and Thomas Müller celebrate after a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm in Ulm, Germany.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) celebrates after a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (9) scores a goal during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm in Ulm, Germany.
Bayern Munich's coach Vincent Kompany applauds his team during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.
Fans set off pyrotechnics during a DFB Cup first round soccer match between Bayern Munich and Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.
Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller, second from left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm, in Ulm, Germany.
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane sits on the bench during a DFB Cup first round soccer match against Ulm in Ulm, Germany.
Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, left, and Ulm's Romario Rösch battle for the ball during a DFB Cup first round soccer match in Ulm, Germany.