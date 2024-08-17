Photo

DFB Pokal: Kane On Target As Bayern Win Comfortably - In Pics

Bayern Munich comfortably dispatched second-tier Ulm 4-0 in the German Cup on Friday but three other Bundesliga teams all needed extra time or penalties to overcome lower-tier opposition on a night of near upsets. Thomas Muller scored twice in the first 15 minutes for Bayern before Kingsley Coman and substitute Harry Kane added two more late on to give new coach Vincent Kompany a win in his first competitive game in charge.