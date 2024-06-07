The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is gearing up to be the most exhilarating cricket tournament of the year, with 20 teams battling it out across nine locations in the U.S. and the West Indies. Running from June 1 to June 29, 2024, the tournament will see a series of 55 matches. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eager to catch every ball, every boundary, and every wicket. However, geographic restrictions can make accessing live streams a challenge. This is where ExpressVPN comes into play. By using ExpressVPN, you can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live from anywhere, ensuring you don’t miss out on any of the excitement.
Quick Steps to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live from Anywhere
Download and Install ExpressVPN app
Connect to a server in India
Login in to your Disney+ Hotstar
Stream "ICC T20 World Cup 2024" live online.
Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 free from anywhere?
If you're looking to watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 for free, Disney+ Hotstar is an excellent option, especially on mobile devices. The Disney+ Hotstar mobile app is free to use, but access to this service is restricted to users in India. To bypass this geographical limitation, you can use ExpressVPN to connect to an Indian server. This method allows you to stream the matches without any hassle.
Compared to other streaming services, an ExpressVPN subscription is significantly more affordable. The pricing is as follows: Monthly at $12.95, 6 Months at $9.99/month, and a Yearly plan at just $6.67/month (limited-time offer). By subscribing to ExpressVPN, you can enjoy the T20 World Cup 2024 very cheaply and without restrictions.
Other Streaming Services[Paid] to Watch ICC T20 World Cup Live
Here are the other channels to watch the Men's T20 World Cup live:
1. Amazon Prime Video (Australia)
Amazon Prime Video will stream all 55 matches of the tournament live for viewers in Australia. If you’re outside Australia, you can use ExpressVPN to connect to an Australian server and enjoy the live action.
2. Willow TV (USA)
Willow TV is dedicated to cricket and will provide extensive coverage of the Men's T20 World Cup in the USA. Using ExpressVPN, connect to a US server to access Willow TV’s live streams.
3. Sky Sports (UK)
Sky Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the UK and offers high-quality live streaming of the matches. With ExpressVPN, you can connect to a UK server to watch Sky Sports’ coverage.
4. SuperSport (South Africa)
SuperSport will broadcast the tournament live across South Africa. Connect to a South African server with ExpressVPN to watch the matches on SuperSport.
Key Matches to Watch of ICC T20 World Cup 2024
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 promises thrilling encounters, with several key matches set to capture the attention of cricket fans worldwide. The opening match between the hosts and a top-ranked team will set the tone for the tournament, while the traditional rivalry between India and Pakistan is always a highlight, known for its intense atmosphere and passionate fanbase. Additionally, the clash between defending champions and the highest-ranked challenger will be crucial in shaping the competition's direction. As the tournament progresses, the semifinal and final matches are anticipated to deliver high-stakes drama and showcase the pinnacle of T20 cricket.
Watch India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup for FREE
Cricket fans are in for a treat as the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be available to watch for free on Disney+Hotstar. This marquee clash, known for its electrifying atmosphere and fierce rivalry, promises to deliver unforgettable moments and intense competition. By offering free streaming, Disney+Hotstar ensures that millions of fans won't miss a second of the action, bringing the excitement of this iconic showdown right to their screens, no matter where they are.
Watch England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup for FREE
Experience the thrill of one of cricket's greatest rivalries as England takes on Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, available for free on Disney+ Hotstar. This highly anticipated match promises a showcase of top-tier cricket, featuring two of the sport's most formidable teams. With a history of intense competition and memorable moments, the England vs Australia clash is a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts. Thanks to Disney+ Hotstar's free streaming, fans can enjoy every boundary, wicket, and dramatic twist live, making sure they don't miss a single moment of this exciting encounter.
How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup without cable:
To watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup without cable, there are several great options available. One option is the Sling TV Dakshin Flex plan, which allows you to watch cricket on Willow TV. They are currently offering a special deal of $10 for your first month. Another option is DirecTV's Entertainment package combined with the Sports Pack, which includes access to Willow TV. DirecTV also offers a free trial, so you can try it out before committing. Lastly, Fubo offers a package that includes the International Sports Plus add-on, allowing you to watch Willow TV. Fubo also provides a free trial, making it easy to see if this option works for you.
How to Watch the Men's T20 World Cup Live with ExpressVPN
Visit the ExpressVPN website and choose a subscription plan that suits your needs. They offer flexible plans starting from a single month to annual subscriptions.
Download the ExpressVPN app on your preferred device. It’s available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and other platforms.
Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a server in the country where your desired streaming service is available. For instance, connect to an Indian server to access Disney+ Hotstar.
Once connected to the VPN, visit the streaming service’s website or app. Sign up or log in to your account.
Navigate to the live stream of the Men's T20 World Cup and enjoy the match!
Why Use ExpressVPN to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live?
Bypass Geographic Restrictions: Many of the official broadcasters impose geographic restrictions, meaning that their live streams are only available in specific regions. ExpressVPN helps you bypass these restrictions by masking your IP address and allowing you to connect to servers in different countries. This way, you can watch the Men's T20 World Cup live from anywhere in the world.
High-Speed Streaming: Buffering and lag can ruin the experience of watching live sports. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers that ensure smooth and uninterrupted streaming, allowing you to enjoy the matches in real-time without any delays.
Security and Privacy: Using a VPN enhances your online security and privacy by encrypting your internet connection. This means your data is protected from hackers and your online activities remain private.
Easy to Use: ExpressVPN is user-friendly, with apps available for multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. With just a few clicks, you can set up the VPN and start streaming.
Access to Multiple Streaming Services: ExpressVPN allows you to access a variety of streaming services that broadcast the Men's T20 World Cup, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and other regional broadcasters.
When is ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 29, bringing together the world's best cricketing nations to compete in this fast-paced and thrilling format. The tournament will be hosted across multiple venues in the West Indies and the USA, offering a unique blend of Caribbean and American cricketing atmospheres.
What Teams have Qualified for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024?
A total of twenty teams have secured their spots for the Men's T20 World Cup. Below is a list of all the participating teams along with their respective captains:
|
Team
|
Captain
|
Afghanistan
|
Rashid Khan
|
Australia
|
Mitch Marsh
|
Bangladesh
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Canada
|
Saad Bin Zafar
|
England
|
Jos Buttler
|
India
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Ireland
|
Paul Stirling
|
Namibia
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
Nepal
|
Rohit Paudel
|
Netherlands
|
Scott Edwards
|
New Zealand
|
Kane Williamson
|
Oman
|
Aqib Ilyas
|
Pakistan
|
Babar Azam
|
Papa New Guinea
|
Assad Vala
|
Scotland
|
Richie Berrington
|
South Africa
|
Aiden Markram
|
Sri Lanka
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
United States
|
Monank Patel
|
Uganda
|
Brian Masaba
|
West Indies
|
Rovman Powell
What is the Men’s T20 World Cup Format?
The T20 format of cricket offers a shorter, more condensed game compared to Test cricket, which can span up to five days with six-hour matches each day. In T20, each team has a single inning limited to twenty overs, giving the format its name. Introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2003, T20 matches typically last only two to three hours. This fast-paced version of cricket was designed to be more television-friendly and has since gained immense popularity among both casual and avid cricket fans, becoming one of the most favored ways to watch the sport.
Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Stadiums
West Indies
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - Antigua and Barbuda
Kensington Oval - Barbados
Providence Stadium - Guyana
Darren Sammy Cricket Ground - Saint Lucia
Arnos Vale Stadium - St. Vincent & the Grenadines
Brian Lara Cricket Academy - Trinidad & Tobago
United States
Central Broward Park - Florida
Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium - New York
Grand Prairie Stadium - Texas
Who won the last Men's T20 World Cup?
England emerged victorious in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final. The tournament was held in Australia, and this win marked England's second T20 World Cup title.
Full 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage Schedule
|
Date
|
Match Details
|
IST Time
|
Local Time
|
Venue
|
June 2 2024
|
Match 1 - USA vs Canada
|
6 AM
|
7:30 PM
|
Texas
|
|
Match 2 - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Guyana
|
June 3 2024
|
Match 3 - Namibia vs Oman
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Barbados
|
|
Match 4 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
June 4 2024
|
Match 5 - Afghanistan vs Uganda
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Guyana
|
|
Match 6 - England vs Scotland
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Barbados
|
|
Match 7 - Netherlands vs Nepal
|
9 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Guyana
|
June 5 2024
|
Match 8 - India vs Ireland
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
June 6 2024
|
Match 9 - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|
5 AM
|
7:30 PM
|
Guyana
|
|
Match 10 - Australia vs Oman
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Barbados
|
|
Match 11 - USA vs Pakistan
|
9 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Texas
|
June 7 2024
|
Match 12 - Namibia vs Scotland
|
12:30 AM
|
3:00 PM
|
Barbados
|
|
Match 13 - Canada vs Ireland
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
June 8 2024
|
Match 14 - Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|
5 AM
|
7:30 PM
|
Guyana
|
|
Match 15 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|
6 AM
|
7:30 PM
|
Texas
|
|
Match 16 - Netherlands vs South Africa
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
|
Match 17 - Australia vs England
|
10:30 PM
|
1:00 PM
|
Barbados
|
June 9 2024
|
Match 18 - West Indies vs Uganda
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Guyana
|
|
Match 19 - India vs Pakistan
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
|
Match 20 - Oman vs Scotland
|
10:30 PM
|
1:00 PM
|
Antigua
|
June 10 2024
|
Match 21 - Bangladesh vs South Africa
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
June 11 2024
|
Match 22 - Canada vs Pakistan
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
June 12 2024
|
Match 23 - Nepal vs Sri Lanka
|
5 AM
|
7:30 PM
|
Florida
|
|
Match 24 - Australia vs Namibia
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Antigua
|
|
Match 25 - USA vs India
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
New York
|
June 13 2024
|
Match 26 - West Indies vs New Zealand
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Trinidad
|
|
Match 27 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
St. Vincent
|
June 14 2024
|
Match 28 - England vs Oman
|
12:30 AM
|
3:00 PM
|
Antigua
|
|
Match 29 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Trinidad
|
|
Match 30 - USA vs Ireland
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Florida
|
June 15 2024
|
Match 31 - Nepal vs South Africa
|
5 AM
|
7:30 PM
|
St. Vincent
|
|
Match 32 - New Zealand vs Uganda
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
Trinidad
|
|
Match 33 - Canada vs India
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Florida
|
|
Match 34 - England vs Namibia
|
10:30 PM
|
1:00 PM
|
Antigua
|
June 16 2024
|
Match 35 - Australia vs Scotland
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
St. Lucia
|
|
Match 36 - Ireland vs Pakistan
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Florida
|
June 17 2024
|
Match 37 - Bangladesh vs Nepal
|
5 AM
|
7:30 PM
|
St. Vincent
|
|
Match 38 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
St. Lucia
|
|
Match 39 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|
8 PM
|
10:30 AM
|
Trinidad
|
June 18 2024
|
Match 40 - West Indies vs Afghanistan
|
6 AM
|
8:30 PM
|
St. Lucia
|
June 19-24 2024
|
Super Eight - Top two teams from each group
|
|
|
|
June 26 2024
|
Semi-final 1
|
|
|
|
June 27 2024
|
Semi-final 2
|
|
|
|
June 29 2024
|
Final - Winning semi-finalists
|
|
|
In the Super Eight stage, the top two teams from each group will play in two groups of four teams. The semi-finals will feature the top two teams from each Super Eight group, and the final will determine the ultimate winner.
Conclusion
The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup promises to be an exciting event, bringing together 20 teams in a thrilling competition from June 1 to June 29 across the U.S. and the West Indies. With 55 matches scheduled, cricket fans worldwide won't want to miss a moment of the action. Geographic restrictions can be a hurdle, but ExpressVPN offers a reliable and affordable solution to stream the tournament live. By connecting to servers in countries like India, Australia, the USA, the UK, or South Africa, fans can access Disney+ Hotstar and other streaming services effortlessly.
