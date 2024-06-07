Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Free From Anywhere

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is gearing up to be the most exhilarating cricket tournament of the year, with 20 teams battling it out across nine locations in the U.S. and the West Indies. Running from June 1 to June 29, 2024, the tournament will see a series of 55 matches. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eager to catch every ball, every boundary, and every wicket. However, geographic restrictions can make accessing live streams a challenge. This is where ExpressVPN comes into play. By using ExpressVPN, you can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live from anywhere, ensuring you don’t miss out on any of the excitement.