OutlookHub

Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Free From Anywhere

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup promises to be an exciting event, bringing together 20 teams in a thrilling competition from June 1 to June 29 across the U.S. and the West Indies.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024
info_icon

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is gearing up to be the most exhilarating cricket tournament of the year, with 20 teams battling it out across nine locations in the U.S. and the West Indies. Running from June 1 to June 29, 2024, the tournament will see a series of 55 matches. Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eager to catch every ball, every boundary, and every wicket. However, geographic restrictions can make accessing live streams a challenge. This is where ExpressVPN comes into play. By using ExpressVPN, you can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live from anywhere, ensuring you don’t miss out on any of the excitement.

Quick Steps to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live from Anywhere

Select a Reliable VPN [We Recommend ExpressVPN]

Download and Install ExpressVPN app

Connect to a server in India

Login in to your Disney+ Hotstar

Stream "ICC T20 World Cup 2024" live online.

Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 free from anywhere?

If you're looking to watch ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 for free, Disney+ Hotstar is an excellent option, especially on mobile devices. The Disney+ Hotstar mobile app is free to use, but access to this service is restricted to users in India. To bypass this geographical limitation, you can use ExpressVPN to connect to an Indian server. This method allows you to stream the matches without any hassle.

Compared to other streaming services, an ExpressVPN subscription is significantly more affordable. The pricing is as follows: Monthly at $12.95, 6 Months at $9.99/month, and a Yearly plan at just $6.67/month (limited-time offer). By subscribing to ExpressVPN, you can enjoy the T20 World Cup 2024 very cheaply and without restrictions.

Other Streaming Services[Paid] to Watch ICC T20 World Cup Live

Here are the other channels to watch the Men's T20 World Cup live:

1. Amazon Prime Video (Australia)

Amazon Prime Video will stream all 55 matches of the tournament live for viewers in Australia. If you’re outside Australia, you can use ExpressVPN to connect to an Australian server and enjoy the live action.

2. Willow TV (USA)

Willow TV is dedicated to cricket and will provide extensive coverage of the Men's T20 World Cup in the USA. Using ExpressVPN, connect to a US server to access Willow TV’s live streams.

3. Sky Sports (UK)

Sky Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the UK and offers high-quality live streaming of the matches. With ExpressVPN, you can connect to a UK server to watch Sky Sports’ coverage.

4. SuperSport (South Africa)

SuperSport will broadcast the tournament live across South Africa. Connect to a South African server with ExpressVPN to watch the matches on SuperSport.

Key Matches to Watch of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 promises thrilling encounters, with several key matches set to capture the attention of cricket fans worldwide. The opening match between the hosts and a top-ranked team will set the tone for the tournament, while the traditional rivalry between India and Pakistan is always a highlight, known for its intense atmosphere and passionate fanbase. Additionally, the clash between defending champions and the highest-ranked challenger will be crucial in shaping the competition's direction. As the tournament progresses, the semifinal and final matches are anticipated to deliver high-stakes drama and showcase the pinnacle of T20 cricket.

Watch India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup for FREE

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be available to watch for free on Disney+Hotstar. This marquee clash, known for its electrifying atmosphere and fierce rivalry, promises to deliver unforgettable moments and intense competition. By offering free streaming, Disney+Hotstar ensures that millions of fans won't miss a second of the action, bringing the excitement of this iconic showdown right to their screens, no matter where they are.

Watch England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup for FREE

Experience the thrill of one of cricket's greatest rivalries as England takes on Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, available for free on Disney+ Hotstar. This highly anticipated match promises a showcase of top-tier cricket, featuring two of the sport's most formidable teams. With a history of intense competition and memorable moments, the England vs Australia clash is a must-watch for cricket enthusiasts. Thanks to Disney+ Hotstar's free streaming, fans can enjoy every boundary, wicket, and dramatic twist live, making sure they don't miss a single moment of this exciting encounter.

How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup without cable:

To watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup without cable, there are several great options available. One option is the Sling TV Dakshin Flex plan, which allows you to watch cricket on Willow TV. They are currently offering a special deal of $10 for your first month. Another option is DirecTV's Entertainment package combined with the Sports Pack, which includes access to Willow TV. DirecTV also offers a free trial, so you can try it out before committing. Lastly, Fubo offers a package that includes the International Sports Plus add-on, allowing you to watch Willow TV. Fubo also provides a free trial, making it easy to see if this option works for you.

Advertisement

How to Watch the Men's T20 World Cup Live with ExpressVPN

Visit the ExpressVPN website and choose a subscription plan that suits your needs. They offer flexible plans starting from a single month to annual subscriptions.

Download the ExpressVPN app on your preferred device. It’s available for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and other platforms.

Open the ExpressVPN app and connect to a server in the country where your desired streaming service is available. For instance, connect to an Indian server to access Disney+ Hotstar.

Once connected to the VPN, visit the streaming service’s website or app. Sign up or log in to your account.

Advertisement

Navigate to the live stream of the Men's T20 World Cup and enjoy the match!

Why Use ExpressVPN to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live?

Bypass Geographic Restrictions: Many of the official broadcasters impose geographic restrictions, meaning that their live streams are only available in specific regions. ExpressVPN helps you bypass these restrictions by masking your IP address and allowing you to connect to servers in different countries. This way, you can watch the Men's T20 World Cup live from anywhere in the world.

High-Speed Streaming: Buffering and lag can ruin the experience of watching live sports. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers that ensure smooth and uninterrupted streaming, allowing you to enjoy the matches in real-time without any delays.

Advertisement

Security and Privacy: Using a VPN enhances your online security and privacy by encrypting your internet connection. This means your data is protected from hackers and your online activities remain private.

Easy to Use: ExpressVPN is user-friendly, with apps available for multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. With just a few clicks, you can set up the VPN and start streaming.

Access to Multiple Streaming Services: ExpressVPN allows you to access a variety of streaming services that broadcast the Men's T20 World Cup, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and other regional broadcasters.

When is ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

Advertisement

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 29, bringing together the world's best cricketing nations to compete in this fast-paced and thrilling format. The tournament will be hosted across multiple venues in the West Indies and the USA, offering a unique blend of Caribbean and American cricketing atmospheres.

What Teams have Qualified for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

A total of twenty teams have secured their spots for the Men's T20 World Cup. Below is a list of all the participating teams along with their respective captains:

Team

Captain

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan

Australia

Mitch Marsh

Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Canada

Saad Bin Zafar

England

Jos Buttler

India

Rohit Sharma

Ireland

Paul Stirling

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus

Nepal

Rohit Paudel

Netherlands

Scott Edwards

New Zealand

Kane Williamson

Oman

Aqib Ilyas

Pakistan

Babar Azam

Papa New Guinea

Assad Vala

Scotland

Richie Berrington

South Africa

Aiden Markram

Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga

United States

Monank Patel

Uganda

Brian Masaba

West Indies

Rovman Powell

What is the Men’s T20 World Cup Format?

Advertisement

The T20 format of cricket offers a shorter, more condensed game compared to Test cricket, which can span up to five days with six-hour matches each day. In T20, each team has a single inning limited to twenty overs, giving the format its name. Introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2003, T20 matches typically last only two to three hours. This fast-paced version of cricket was designed to be more television-friendly and has since gained immense popularity among both casual and avid cricket fans, becoming one of the most favored ways to watch the sport.

Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Stadiums

Advertisement

The Men's 2024 T20 World Cup will take place in nine stadiums spread across the two host nations.

West Indies

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - Antigua and Barbuda

Kensington Oval - Barbados

Providence Stadium - Guyana

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground - Saint Lucia

Arnos Vale Stadium - St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Brian Lara Cricket Academy - Trinidad & Tobago

United States

Central Broward Park - Florida

Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium - New York

Grand Prairie Stadium - Texas

Who won the last Men's T20 World Cup?

England emerged victorious in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final. The tournament was held in Australia, and this win marked England's second T20 World Cup title.

Advertisement

Full 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date

Match Details

IST Time

Local Time

Venue

June 2 2024

Match 1 - USA vs Canada

6 AM

7:30 PM

Texas

 

Match 2 - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea

8 PM

10:30 AM

Guyana

June 3 2024

Match 3 - Namibia vs Oman

6 AM

8:30 PM

Barbados

 

Match 4 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

June 4 2024

Match 5 - Afghanistan vs Uganda

6 AM

8:30 PM

Guyana

 

Match 6 - England vs Scotland

8 PM

10:30 AM

Barbados

 

Match 7 - Netherlands vs Nepal

9 PM

10:30 AM

Guyana

June 5 2024

Match 8 - India vs Ireland

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

June 6 2024

Match 9 - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda

5 AM

7:30 PM

Guyana

 

Match 10 - Australia vs Oman

6 AM

8:30 PM

Barbados

 

Match 11 - USA vs Pakistan

9 PM

10:30 AM

Texas

June 7 2024

Match 12 - Namibia vs Scotland

12:30 AM

3:00 PM

Barbados

 

Match 13 - Canada vs Ireland

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

June 8 2024

Match 14 - Afghanistan vs New Zealand

5 AM

7:30 PM

Guyana

 

Match 15 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

6 AM

7:30 PM

Texas

 

Match 16 - Netherlands vs South Africa

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

 

Match 17 - Australia vs England

10:30 PM

1:00 PM

Barbados

June 9 2024

Match 18 - West Indies vs Uganda

6 AM

8:30 PM

Guyana

 

Match 19 - India vs Pakistan

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

 

Match 20 - Oman vs Scotland

10:30 PM

1:00 PM

Antigua

June 10 2024

Match 21 - Bangladesh vs South Africa

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

June 11 2024

Match 22 - Canada vs Pakistan

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

June 12 2024

Match 23 - Nepal vs Sri Lanka

5 AM

7:30 PM

Florida

 

Match 24 - Australia vs Namibia

6 AM

8:30 PM

Antigua

 

Match 25 - USA vs India

8 PM

10:30 AM

New York

June 13 2024

Match 26 - West Indies vs New Zealand

6 AM

8:30 PM

Trinidad

 

Match 27 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands

8 PM

10:30 AM

St. Vincent

June 14 2024

Match 28 - England vs Oman

12:30 AM

3:00 PM

Antigua

 

Match 29 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea

6 AM

8:30 PM

Trinidad

 

Match 30 - USA vs Ireland

8 PM

10:30 AM

Florida

June 15 2024

Match 31 - Nepal vs South Africa

5 AM

7:30 PM

St. Vincent

 

Match 32 - New Zealand vs Uganda

6 AM

8:30 PM

Trinidad

 

Match 33 - Canada vs India

8 PM

10:30 AM

Florida

 

Match 34 - England vs Namibia

10:30 PM

1:00 PM

Antigua

June 16 2024

Match 35 - Australia vs Scotland

6 AM

8:30 PM

St. Lucia

 

Match 36 - Ireland vs Pakistan

8 PM

10:30 AM

Florida

June 17 2024

Match 37 - Bangladesh vs Nepal

5 AM

7:30 PM

St. Vincent

 

Match 38 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

6 AM

8:30 PM

St. Lucia

 

Match 39 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea

8 PM

10:30 AM

Trinidad

June 18 2024

Match 40 - West Indies vs Afghanistan

6 AM

8:30 PM

St. Lucia

June 19-24 2024

Super Eight - Top two teams from each group

 

 

 

June 26 2024

Semi-final 1

 

 

 

June 27 2024

Semi-final 2

 

 

 

June 29 2024

Final - Winning semi-finalists

 

 

 

In the Super Eight stage, the top two teams from each group will play in two groups of four teams. The semi-finals will feature the top two teams from each Super Eight group, and the final will determine the ultimate winner.

Conclusion

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup promises to be an exciting event, bringing together 20 teams in a thrilling competition from June 1 to June 29 across the U.S. and the West Indies. With 55 matches scheduled, cricket fans worldwide won't want to miss a moment of the action. Geographic restrictions can be a hurdle, but ExpressVPN offers a reliable and affordable solution to stream the tournament live. By connecting to servers in countries like India, Australia, the USA, the UK, or South Africa, fans can access Disney+ Hotstar and other streaming services effortlessly.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Eight Die In Rain-Related Incidents In Marathwada In A Week
  2. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
  3. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  4. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  5. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
Entertainment News
  1. Jameel Khan Credits 'Gullak' For His Success And Winning Awards: It's A Recognition Of My Entire Journey Of 20-25 Years
  2. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  3. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  4. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  5. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. NBA Finals, Mavericks Vs Celtics: Brown Lauds Returning Porzingis After 'Monster' Game 1
  3. NBA Finals, Game 1: Boston Celtics Rout 107-89 Dallas Mavericks - In Pics
  4. NBA Finals: Washington Urges Mavericks To 'Stay Connected' After Losing Game 1 To Celtics
  5. Who Is Tosin Adarabioyo: First Signing For Enzo Maresca At Chelsea
World News
  1. Los Angeles YouTuber Alex Choi Faces Explosives Charges Over Helicopter Fireworks Stunt Targeting Lamborghini
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  3. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  4. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  5. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind