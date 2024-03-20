Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash

What did Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal say?

Delineating the rationale behind the 'Pure Veg Fleet' service, Goyal wrote, "Despite everyone's best efforts, sometimes the food spills into the delivery boxes. In those cases, the smell of the previous order travels to the next order, and may lead to the next order smelling of the previous order. For this reason, we had to separate the fleet for veg orders."